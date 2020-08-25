MetroNet completes Lexington's fiber-optic network

MetroNet has announced the completion of its citywide, 100-percent fiber-optic network in Lexington.

Over the past two and a half years, MetroNet has laid 4.4 million feet of fiber in neighborhoods across the city.

“A citywide fiber network gives Lexington a competitive advantage, as we work to attract and grow jobs,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “MetroNet’s enormous investment in our city is an investment in a brighter future for our citizens.”

Gigabit cities have fiber-optic cables throughout the city, making gigabit internet access available to all, and helping to close the digital divide. Chattanooga was the first to achieve this status, followed by Lafayette, Louisiana, and other smaller cities. Lexington is the largest American city with a complete fiber-optic network offering gigabit speeds to residents and businesses. The company has also expanded construction to Nicholasville, Versailles and Richmond.

John Cinelli, President of MetroNet, thanked council members and city officials for their cooperation and assistance during the construction of the complex fiber network. Lexington Chief Information Officer Aldona Valicenti worked with MetroNet throughout the construction of the network.

“We could not be happier to have a home in such a vibrant, growing city, and we are thrilled to mark this occasion and complete construction for residents and businesses to enjoy fast, reliable fiber-optic internet, phone and TV services,” Cinelli said. “Our work does not stop here; we will still be actively involved in laying more fiber in the community as the city of Lexington continues to grow and develop.”

MetroNet maintains a storefront on West Tiverton Way, and currently employs more than 90 Lexington-based associates. MetroNet is also involved in the community through the Metro C.A.T.S. program, a collaboration with the city, the University of Kentucky and Lexington Traditional Magnet School, providing gigabit internet service, computers and technology classes for kids at the Charles Young Community Center in Lexington’s East End neighborhood.