Mileta Introduces Lunch Service

Mileta chef Alex Green finds inspiration everywhere — from vibrant farmers market produce and Kentucky-sourced sturgeon caviar to wild edibles he’s foraged with friends.

With the addition of lunch service at the Fayette Mall restaurant, Green said he wanted to introduce a more casual, quick, and affordable dining option while still showcasing high-quality, locally driven ingredients.

Menus are updated once or twice a week to reflect what Green calls the “hyperseasonality” of ingredients. “If it’s made and grown in Kentucky, we’re willing to spend extra dollars if we need to, to support those farmers,” he said.

Lunch can be a leisurely meal that lingers for hours or, for those short on time, served quickly. “Everything is made to order, but you can order a burger and it will be, depending on how busy we are, on your table in 7–8 minutes,” Green said.

One standout is the “comically big” crispy Weisenberger cornmeal-breaded catfish sandwich, featuring wild-caught fish from Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley and topped with herb-studded mayo and lemon hot sauce.

Leave room for dessert — recent offerings have included parmesan soft-serve ice cream (“trust us, it works!”) with balsamic caramel, olive oil, and meringue sprinkles.

In other local restaurant news:

Taste of Ukraine, owned by Tetiana Soloschuk and said to be Kentucky’s first Ukrainian restaurant, is coming to downtown Nicholasville. Menu items include borscht, dumplings, potato pancakes, and kebabs.

Chocolate Holler has relocated to Greyline Station at 117 W. Loudon Ave.

Playa Bowls opened at the French Quarter, 1301 Richmond Road.

The V at The Vine, the fine-dining restaurant at The Vine Lexington, 134 W. Vine St., opened in September with a seafood-forward menu, steaks, and wine pairings.

Bert’s Speakcheezy is now open at 2217 Liberty Road.

Mama Linda’s Chicken has opened at 108 Eureka Springs, serving chicken, ribeye, burgers, fish, salads, desserts, and sides.

The Boxcar at Gatton Park has opened in the plaza area of the park in a restored railcar, serving grab-and-go light bites, flatbreads, and nonalcoholic beverages.

Southern Cookhouse & Bar opened in September at 300 Hays Blvd. The menu features Southern comfort foods with “Kentucky Proud” burgers, sandwiches, and entrées such as bourbon-glazed filet tips.

Fond farewells:

The Wok on Waller Avenue has closed and is set to become China Hut.

West Coast Pizza on Nicholasville Road has served its last slice.

Maple Street Biscuit Co. closed at 1415 Nicholasville Road.

The Lawrenceburg location of Serafini shuttered after only a few months.

Biscuit Belly on Lucille Drive has also closed.

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen on Broadway at The Square has closed permanently, with remaining locations in Palomar, Hamburg, and on Bardstown Road in Louisville remaining open.

And finally, Tuk Tuk Snack Shop will close as of mid-November, a Facebook post from chef Sam Fore announced.