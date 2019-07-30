Minority Business Expo Returns to Lexington Convention Center This Friday

Former NBA player and collegiate coach Tony Delk will serve as keynote speaker at the 17th Annual Lexington Bluegrass Area Minority Business Expo, set to take place at the Lexington Convention Center on August 2. In addition to his many athletic accomplishments over his 20-year basketball career, the University of Kentucky Hall of Famer’s business ventures include his private wine label Lorenz00s Reserve and his partnership with IMAC Regeneration Center, a medical treatment clinic.

The day-long expo event offers high-quality workshops and networking opportunities for minority-owned and women-owned businesses from across the region. This year’s expo, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will also add a new business pitch competition to its roster of activities. Participants will give three- to five-minute pitch presentations on their businesses to representatives from area corporations and organizations. The winning pitch will earn a four-week business counseling session with the expo’s featured morning speaker, television producer, author and EDIT TALENT GROUP owner Erika Maudlin, also known as Ericka Porter MBA.

The full schedule of speaker workshops at this year’s expo covers a host of topics, including leveraging cloud technologies with Tracy Hardin of Next Century Technologies; branding basics with Danielle Meadows-Stinnett of Octane Design Studios; and financial strategies for small and minority businesses, with Raymond Smith of Park Community Credit Union, among others.

To find out more about the expo's full schedule of activities or to register to attend the event, check online at www.lexingtonmbe.com.