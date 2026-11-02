Mt. Folly Ground Beef Expands In Kroger Louisville Division

× Expand Mt. Folly cattle are naturally raised without antibiotics or added growth hormones, and spend their lives on open pastures rather than in commercial feedlots. Photo furnished

Clark County-based regenerative-certified ground beef provider Mt. Folly is now available at Kroger stores throughout the Louisville Kroger division in Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Southern Illinois.

“As the founder of Laura’s Lean Beef and owner of Mt. Folly Farm, I have spent my career proving that we don’t have to choose between food quality, value, and responsible farming,” said Laura Freeman, founder of Laura’s Lean Beef and owner of Mt. Folly Farm. “Mt. Folly is building the kind of regional food system Kentucky needs – one that keeps our food local, and makes thoughtfully- raised beef accessible to everyday families. Bringing this product to Kroger shelves is an important step toward proving that regenerative agriculture can succeed at a meaningful scale.”

Unlike industrial beef, which relies heavily on large, centralized corporate feed lots and long-distance shipping networks, Mt. Folly beef is anchored completely in the Ohio River Valley region. Every animal is individually identified and traceable throughout production. Mt. Folly cattle are fed grain-on-grass and processed locally in the Bluegrass.

By working directly with Kroger, Mt. Folly is simplifying the supply chain, reducing transportation distance, and brings locally raised beef to more consumers throughout the region.

Shoppers can find Mt. Folly 80/20 and 90/10 ground beef in the Kroger meat department. For more information, recipes, or to find the nearest participating Kroger store, visit mtfolly.com.