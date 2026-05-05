Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen To Open on North Lime

Expand From left, Kurt Bachelder, Julia Estes, and Sean McClary have joined forces to open Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen at 574 N. Limestone.

It’s fitting that mulberry trees begin to yield their first fruits in June, as a new Lexington restaurant, Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen, will begin to bear the fruits of its owners’ labors next month.

The restaurant and bar will open at 574 N. Limestone, in the former locations of Arcadium and Favor, across from Al’s Bar and near Standing Room Only.

Arcadium was known for its video games and bar atmosphere, while behind it was Favor, a restaurant lauded for its burgers, desserts, and other Southern specialties. Both closed at the end of April when their leases expired.

Now, three partners are bringing the spaces back to life as Mulberry Street: Kurt Bachelder, who will serve as operations manager; Julia Estes, restaurant manager; and Sean McClary, bar manager.

Bachelder said that after Arcadium’s owners announced their impending closure, the trio joined forces with new ideas to keep the space a vibrant gathering place for the community.

“I’ve been coming to Arcadium ever since I moved to Lexington more than a decade ago,” he said. “It’s been a place where I’ve found some of my closest friends, had great conversations with interesting people, and spent more than a few late nights talking and laughing over a drink. When the owners of Arcadium approached us with their intent to wind down the business, we knew we needed to ensure that space continued to serve the neighborhood and create similar experiences for other guests who walk through the door.”

Estes, who has wide-ranging experience in the Lexington culinary scene, said she had heard rumblings that Arcadium had been “quietly for sale” for some time, and that Bachelder and McClary hoped to reimagine it as a place of their own.

“I’ve known the guys through mutual acquaintances and friends around town,” she said. “Kurt and Sean approached me in January shortly after I pulled off my first pop-up event, ‘Almost Midnight Diner,’ to see if I had any interest in opening a place of my own. We met a few times before deciding we could be a good fit for each other, and here we are!”

For his part, McClary has deep roots in the neighborhood and did not want to see that change.

“I’ve lived and worked in the neighborhood for the past decade, at both Al’s Bar and Arcadium,” he said. “Both places have had a huge part in building my personal connection to the community and my neighbors, so I’d love to see that continue and provide that experience to others.”

After getting the keys May 1, the group expects a quick turnaround on renovations to the bar, restrooms, and patio, making the spaces more welcoming and cozy.

The restaurant will seat about 20 guests, while the bar will accommodate 30 to 40 after renovations, with a mix of table and bar seating, plus additional patio seating when weather permits.

For those with fond memories of Arcadium, Mulberry Street Bar & Kitchen will feel recognizable and comfortable after the refresh, with much of its existing charm intact, the owners said.

The bar will be open daily — weekdays from afternoon until midnight, Fridays and Saturdays until 2 a.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Offerings will include seasonal specialty cocktails, wine, beer, and nonalcoholic options.

On Sundays, brunch with Bloody Marys will be served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dinner service will run late into the evening Wednesday through Saturday.

The kitchen will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays, though unique bar snacks will be available.

The menu will be approachable and affordable, with a focus on seasonal ingredients, the owners said.

Another goal is to give back to the community by working with local nonprofits and charities. The partners also aim to create a safe, welcoming, and comfortable environment for all guests.

And as for the space formerly occupied by Favor, it will be incorporated into Mulberry Street as well.

“Julia will manage the kitchen side, so no matter where you sit, it operates as a single, unified concept for the best possible guest experience,” Bachelder said.