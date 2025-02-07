Multi-County Authority Formed to Support Regional Growth

A unique business partnership involving the cities of Lexington and Berea, along with Madison and Scott Counties, will create a 300-acre industrial park serving all entities. The initiative is being hailed as the first public, multi-county economic development project in Central Kentucky.

The industrial park will be located at Menelaus Industrial Park on Menelaus Road in Berea. All city and county government bodies have approved the creation of a joint Regional Business Development Authority to purchase the necessary land and manage the industrial park. Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the project could conservatively create between 700 and 1,000 jobs when the park is fully built out. Officials noted that similar regional partnerships have succeeded in North Carolina, Ohio, and Missouri.

× Expand Landry Luxon From left to right, Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, City of Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington, and Lexington mayor Linda Gorton.

The Regional Business Development Authority plan calls for Berea to receive an extra 10 percent “hosting” fee for being the site of the park, with the remaining governments receiving 33 percent of the tax revenues generated by the park. The project is expected to receive $5.5 million in federal funding to be used toward developing the park.

“Regional economic development is a winner for everyone,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “When Central Kentucky’s economy is strengthened, we all benefit. This project will provide good jobs and tax revenue that will allow the governments to make improvements.”

Gorton’s office highlighted other examples of Lexington partnering with neighboring counties, including workforce development programs, a regional transportation planning group, and efforts to install fiber optics in rural areas. The formation of a Regional Business Development Authority represents a formalized entity to work toward these mutual goals.

“We hope to continue to strengthen our relationships with our neighbors,” Mayor Gorton continued. “We can all benefit from a more regional approach to the challenges that local governments face.”

The cities and counties involved in the industrial park project have been meeting for a year and a half, according to Gorton’s office. While decisions about the site design and project timeline are still pending, resurfacing work could begin as early as this fall or spring 2026, said Jordan Haney of Thoroughbred Engineering, a consultant on the proposal.

Officials envision selling the industrial park land in 20- to 60-acre lots, attracting light and advanced tech manufacturing companies and potentially auto industry plants as tenants. Proximity to I-75, one of the nation’s busiest interstates, is expected to be a significant advantage for industrial park occupants. The highway’s location just 1.5 miles away will facilitate the transportation of materials and goods. The park will be 39 miles south of downtown Lexington and 46 miles from Blue Grass Airport.

The cities of Georgetown and Richmond were also invited to join the negotiations about forming a joint regional industrial authority and to purchase 500 acres of land in Georgetown to build a regional business park. However, last October, Georgetown and Richmond opted out of the deal, according to a post about the project on the City of Berea’s website.

Berea Mayor Fraley called the officials who worked to set up the Regional Business Development Authority “visionary leaders.” “The leaders of our four communities, including both the executive and legislative bodies, understand that our county lines should not be dividing lines but must be open doors for collaboration and partnership as we develop the regional economy of the future,” he said.

Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor said he believes that collaboration and innovative ideas are key drivers for long-term prosperity.

“Our region is uniquely positioned to attract businesses, create jobs, and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” Taylor said. “We are laying the foundation for sustainable growth.”

In Scott County, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington also believes Central Kentucky should foster a regional economy.

“Our regional partnership will allow our communities to compete with other states in the recruitment of quality businesses and provide citizens with good-paying jobs,” he said.