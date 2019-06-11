Nate’s Coffee Sets Up Shop in Downtown Lexington

Nate’s Coffee will open a stand-alone location this Thursday, June 13, at 125 Cheapside in downtown Lexington. The shop, located in the John G. King building, is across from the newly renovated Courthouse Square and next to Fifth Third Pavilion.

Nates Logo Nate's cofffee logo

The new shop and roastery will feature a full espresso bar and drip coffee, as well as a "slow bar" with pour overs, french press, Aeropress and other offerings. Pastries, most of them sourced daily from the bakery at Epping’s on Eastside, will also be available.

"This has been a dream of mine for as long as most people have known me,” said founder Nate Polly. “I’m ecstatic to see it come to fruition.”

Nate's Coffee has provided small-batch roasted coffee for coffee shops and restaurants throughout Central Kentucky for the past seven years, including for North Lime Coffee & Donuts and Crank & Boom Ice Cream. Nate's Coffee formerly shared space with La Petite Délicat at 722 National Avenue before departing that location last spring.

“After much anticipation we are excited to finally serve Lexington from our flagship location,” said general manager Tommy Rayome. “I’m so excited to get behind the espresso bar again and connect with customers."