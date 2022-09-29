New bourbon destinations, Peruvian fare and sweet shops

× Expand Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Linda Gorton and other dignitaries helped open the new Fresh Bourbon Tasting Room in downtown Lexington. Husband-and-wife owners Tia and Sean Edwards, center, are founders of the brand.

News from two local bourbon distilleries, a pair of Peruvian restaurants and a couple of new bakeries highlight Lexington’s food-and-beverage scene this fall.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and other dignitaries joined in a ribbon cutting to open the Fresh Bourbon Tasting Room at 377 E. Main St. Founded by Sean and Tia Edwards, Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co. launched its ﬁrst bourbon in 2020, produced in partnership with Hartﬁeld & Co. Distillery in Paris, Kentucky. The four-grain recipe includes honey malt, which contributes to the bourbon’s “gently sweet and approachable” ﬂavor, according to tasting notes.

The tasting room is within walking distance of downtown hotels and offers guided tastings, mixology sessions and retail. “Fresh Bourbon’s approach to tourism, which is centered on the consumer’s experience in a unique, elevated way, is an asset not only to Lexington’s bourbon tour-ism but to the entire state,” Gorton said.

Fresh Bourbon also plans to announce the location of its planned distillery, also in Lexington, by the end of the year.

Blue Run Spirits announced plans to build a $51 million distillery in Georgetown. The project includes a 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse and is expected to create 45 jobs. The site will also serve as the company’s headquarters.

The company’s bourbons and ryes, currently blended from sourced spirits, have been well received.

“When we started Blue Run Spirits in October 2020, we never imagined a distillery would be in our future, but our unprecedented growth has deemed that a necessity, which is an incredibly exciting prospect for our entire team,” said Blue Run co-founder and CEO Mike Montgomery.

The Empanada Queen is expanding her royal domain, with her ﬂaky, ﬁlled pastries now served at Broomwagon Coffee and Bikes on Mondays and in the concessions area at Kroger Field during University of Kentucky home football games.

Brasa’s restaurant is a casual, family-owned-and-run eatery serving classic Peruvian dishes such as Pollo a la brasa, lomo saltado and ceviche. It opened in August at 565 E. New Circle Road.

Chic Charc, another Peruvian restaurant, opened in September at 1474 Anniston Drive in the Eastland Parkway neighborhood. It offers whole, half and quarter chickens and a la carte sides including rice, yucca fries, empanadas and seasoned chickpeas. A daily lunch special includes a quarter chicken, side, salad and drink for $10.50.

Inebriated Baker is opening a location in Fayette Mall between PF Chang’s and Outback Steakhouse and will be open during mall hours, according to owner Danielle Rowell. The bakery specializes in booze-infused cupcakes, candies, pies, desserts and cheese spreads. Its original location in Julietta Market at Greyline Station will remain open Fridays through Sundays.

“A large segment of my customer base lives on the south side of Lexington and in Nicholasville, so the Fayette Mall location seemed like a perfect spot to serve a larger audience and to grow the business,” Rowell said.

Olive’s Apron Bakery and Tea Shop opened in early September at 223 Rosemont Garden. The colorfully decorated shop serves cupcakes, cookies, scones, brownies, whoopie pies, muffins and other baked goods, along with various teas and coffee.

The Newk’s Eatery location at 2369 Richmond Road has closed, according to the company’s website.

Fusion Brewing, at 1170 Manchester St., has closed.

Maple Street Biscuit Company’s website says a new Lexington location is opening by spring of 2023.

Have a food- or beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.