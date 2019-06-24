New Drake's Restaurant to Open at Hamburg

Bluegrass Hospitality Group (BHG) has announced plans to add another Drake's location to the Lexington market: a new stand-alone restaurant, to be located next to BHG's Malone's Steakhouse near Hamburg Pavilion.

In addition to the new site at Hamburg, BHG plans to open five more Drake's locations across the region in the next six months. The Drake's brand, which is celebrating its ten-year anniversary this year, has grown from its original location at the Lansdowne Shoppes to encompass 11 restaurants in four states over the past decade.

“We are definitely in growth mode,” said Brian McCarty, BHG co-founder and operating owner, in a media release announcing the planned new openings. “The Drake’s brand appeals to a wide range of consumers, and we’ve been very pleased with the response in local and outside markets.”

A new Drake’s restaurant is scheduled to open this week in Burlington, North Carolina. Additional Drake's restaurant openings in Owensboro, Kentucky; O'Fallon, Illinois; and Evansville, Indiana, are projected to take place by the end of the year as well.

“We’re always searching for great sites for guests to experience the Drake’s ‘Come Play’ atmosphere” said Mark Thornburg, Drake’s chief operating officer.

Bluegrass Hospitality Group (BHG) owns and operates six original restaurant concepts: Malone’s Prime Beef Steakhouse, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s American Bar and Grill, Aqua Sushi, OBC Kitchen and Drake’s. BHG has over 1,500 employees and 18 restaurant locations in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Indiana.

For more information on BHG's Drake's brand, check online at drakescomeplay.com.