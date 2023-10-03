New Hangar will Accommodate Large Corporate Aircraft

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board has selected Denham-Blythe to construct a new 50,000-square-foot hangar for large corporate aircraft at Blue Grass Airport. The new hangar includes 30-foot-high doors and is designed to accommodate business jets in sizes up to the Gulfstream G700 and Global Express 7500/8000 platforms. This facility will have the capability to house the largest and longest-range corporate aircraft available on the market.

Construction of the new hangar is set to begin this month with anticipated completion in fall 2024. Denham-Blythe Company is a design-build construction company with over 40 years of experience in the automotive, industrial, food/pharma, healthcare, institutional, and commercial sectors. Since 1976, Denham-Blythe has completed more than 10,000 projects in the United States and Mexico for a diverse customer base, including local startups and Fortune 500 companies.

The $15.5 million hangar will also include office and storage spaces, as well as vehicle parking.

“Blue Grass Airport is committed to advancing its private aviation facilities to meet the evolving needs of the aviation community,” said Eric Frankl, president and CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “This new hangar represents a significant step forward in that effort. The 30-foot-high doors will provide the flexibility to house a diverse fleet of aircraft, and we look forward to providing our corporate aviation partners with an exceptional facility with the utmost conveniences.”

Blue Grass Airport serves nearly 1.4 million passengers annually and supports approximately 3,475 jobs, with a total economic output exceeding $370 million.