Expand Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and Nitto leaders Monday to cut the ribbon on the company’s new production facility in Frankfort, a project that will create 220 full‑time jobs. The plant, located at 120 Fortune Drive in Franklin County’s Industrial Park 3, adds much‑needed production space and positions Nitto to better serve its customers with high‑performance materials.

“The versatility of Kentucky’s economy is one of our state’s greatest strengths, and the continued growth of our manufacturing, automotive and aerospace sectors is key to our historic economic momentum,” Gov. Beshear said. “Today’s ribbon cutting is an exciting next step not just for Nitto, but for Franklin County and the surrounding communities. The 220 quality jobs will provide a boost to the local economy as well as incredible opportunities for local Kentuckians and their families. I want to thank Nitto’s leadership for their continued investment in the commonwealth and our workforce.”

In addition to the new Frankfort plant, Nitto maintains a significant footprint in Lexington. Since August 1997, the company has operated two manufacturing facilities and a combined sales, administration and distribution center at 2284 Danforth Drive.

Shingo Suita, president of Nitto Inc., pointed to the company’s century‑long history and its commitment to innovation. “This expansion reflects our continued growth, commitment to innovation and dedication to serving our customers and community with excellence,” he said. “We look forward to the opportunities this new space will create and the future we will build together.”

Founded in 1918 to produce electrical insulation materials, Nitto has expanded into markets ranging from industrial tapes and optronics to human life solutions. The company’s core technologies — adhesion, optical design, thin‑layer formation and more — underpin products in electronics, automotive, aerospace and beyond. Nitto first entered the Americas more than 50 years ago and now counts global enterprises among its clients.

Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller said the investment marks the county’s largest jobs commitment in about 15 years. “Nitto embodies the values long admired in Japanese industry: innovation, precision and a deep sense of responsibility to both employees and the communities they serve,” he said. “We are honored by Nitto’s confidence in our region and look forward to building a lasting partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared progress.”

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Interim Economic Development Director Penny Peavler also praised the project’s economic impact and the company’s shared vision for growth. The ribbon cutting caps a five‑year period of historic economic expansion in Kentucky — one that has seen more than $36 billion in private‑sector investments and the creation of over 62,000 jobs under Beshear’s administration.