New Restaurants Bring Creative Concepts and Cuisine to Lexington’s Dining Scene

McLeod’s Coffee House

After 40 years pastoring at Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Brewster McLeod has a new mission—serving coffee and food with the help of some very special VIPs. That’s the term used for both his customers at McLeod’s Coffee House at 376 Southland Drive, and the special needs employees he works alongside nearly every day.

Brewster McLeod, right

McLeod hit upon the idea while working with special needs youth at the church years ago, and his dreams were realized Nov. 4 when McLeod’s Coffee House opened for business.

“There’s college age, there’s senior citizens, there are singles—it’s a mixed group,” McLeod said of the nearly 70 people who work at McLeod’s as baristas and greeters, and in other roles. Experienced coffee industry pros helped McLeod with staffing, organization and operations as he worked to get his nonprofit off the ground.

McLeod wanted the vibe of the coffee house to be “edgy,” he said. There’s a garage door that can be opened in warmer months, mostly mismatched chairs and other furniture that’s also available for purchase, and a coffee bar made from bicycle parts. Industrial lighting and a chandelier made out of globes hang from above, and featured artwork from VIPs is displayed and also for sale.

In addition to a variety of coffee and teas, menu items also include breakfast croissants, pimiento cheese sandwiches, chicken salad sandwiches and sodas.

The Wok Asian Café

Hoang Duong Jr. grew up in his family’s restaurant business, including working at popular eateries Pete’s Wok and Mr. Wok. He then moved on to I Ching Asian Café, and finally as executive chef at Saul Good for nine years and DV8 Kitchen for two.

When Pete’s Wok came up for sale, Duong made the leap from employee to owner and purchased the restaurant from his uncle, rebranding it The Wok Asian Cafe and introducing Asian-fusion inspired dishes to the menu.

“It’s a culmination of everything that I’ve been doing. My entire life kind of worked its way up to this,” he said.

After a soft opening, the café officially opened at 537 Waller Ave. in late November. The menu is mostly gluten free; recipes use no MSG, all natural chicken and 100 percent Angus sirloin beef, Duong said.

Along with traditional Chinese and Vietnamese dishes, nontraditional options include the pho-rito, a tortilla filled with the flavors of the traditional Vietnamese soup, and Asian fried chicken.

“The plan is to keep moving forward with the fusion menu, and hopefully, open a few more locations and provide more work for the community,” he said.

East End Tap and Table

Betsy Borland wants guests to be transported by the international flavors on the menu at East End Tap and Table, which opened in late November at 333 East Main St.

Borland, a chef and world traveler, co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Matt. Betsy took some time off to raise their children and then worked as a personal chef, while Matt worked in the restaurant industry in Miami.

The family relocated from Miami to Kentucky to open their own restaurant and spent several years developing their concept and looking for the right spot. They found the property in a former Dunkin’ Donuts location, which they’ve since extensively renovated. Their business partners are Betsy’s sister, Jenna, and brother-in-law Matthew Mitchell, head coach of the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team.

Betsy said the menu features some of her own recipes and some she and Matt developed together. Chef Aaron Sheet was hired to help execute it.

The eclectic menu includes thai spring rolls, empanadas and ceviche, along with Mediterranean-inspired dishes, a burger with Middle Eastern flair, and a glazed donut bread pudding topped with coffee ice cream (a nod to the building’s former occupant).

“It’s from everywhere,” Betsy said of the menu’s origins. “I’m going with the internationally inspired, different places we lived and the different flavors we like.”