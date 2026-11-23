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LG&E and KU’s new interactive tool gives businesses, residents and community partners a faster, more accurate way to report streetlight outages and track repairs.

Reliable streetlighting is important to the places where Kentuckians live, work and do business. Well-lit streets, sidewalks and public spaces contribute to safer and more vibrant communities—and when a light goes out, an accurate report is the first step toward getting it addressed.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company have launched a new interactive streetlight outage map designed to simplify that process. The online tool allows customers to visually locate an affected streetlight via the map, select it and submit a report in just a few clicks—without needing an account or having to sign in.

The map includes more than 280,000 streetlights across LG&E and KU’s service territories. By helping customers identify the correct light, the tool can provide more accurate location information to help crews coordinate repairs efficiently.

Users who choose to provide an email address can also receive status updates, including a notification when the repair is complete.

For businesses and organizations with multiple locations, the map can be a practical resource for facility teams and property managers. Sharing the tool with employees responsible for site operations can help streamline reporting of streetlight issues near offices, storefronts and other properties.

“Street lighting plays an important role in supporting active business districts, commercial corridors and public spaces,” said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services John Bevington. “This new tool makes it easier for our customers and constituents to identify affected streetlights, submit a report and receive repair updates—while giving our teams more accurate information to help address the issue.”

How to report a streetlight outage

1. Visit lge-ku.com/streetlight to get started.

2. Find and select the affected streetlight on the map.

3. Choose “Report an issue” and provide the requested details.

4. Enter an email address, if desired, to receive status updates and a notification when repairs are complete.

Know which lights are included

The map displays streetlights maintained by LG&E and KU. Privately owned streetlights and lights that are not owned or powered by the utilities are not included. Highway streetlights are not maintained by LG&E and KU; those issues should be reported to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at transportation.ky.gov by selecting “Contact” and then “Report a Hazard.”

Safety comes first

The streetlight outage map should not be used to report electrical emergencies. Stay away from downed wires and always treat them as energized. To report a downed wire or another electrical emergency, call LG&E at 502-589-1444 or 800-331-7370, or KU/ODP at 800-981-0600.

Visit lge-ku.com/streetlight to report a streetlight outage and learn more about the new interactive map.