Optimizing Your Blog with SEO

Search Engine Optimization (SEO for short) can enhance the online visibility of your business. Using SEO to your advantage involves a foundation of knowledge, a bit of research, a lot of trial and error, and skillful writing.

Before you can begin writing optimized content for your website, you’ll need to do some keyword research. Keyword research analyzes search terms that people enter into search engines to find information. For example, if your business sells memory foam mattresses, people may find you by typing things such as: “What is the best mattress?” or “most comfortable mattress.”

By performing extensive keyword research, you can discover which terms are best to include in your content. Look for phrases that are general and short (think “best mattress”), as well as phrases that are specific and long, like “most comfortable mattress with delivery in Lexington, Kentucky.” Both are important to discover for your unique business before you begin writing optimized content. You’ll want to find keywords that get the most traffic on Google, while also having the least competition (others using the same keyword).

Once you find your best-fitting keywords, you can create content using these phrases. Your website’s blog is a great place to do this. An optimal blog is between 1,200 and 1,500 words. Keywords should appear five to 10 times throughout the blog. The blog should contain links to other pages on your website, as well as links to outside websites that are considered experts in your industry (though not your competition.)

While it may be tempting to write blogs solely focusing on the amazing features of your product or business, it’s more effective to understand the problem your client is trying to solve and provide content that helps them do so.

It may sound counterintuitive but don’t sell your reader your specific product. Explain their options and focus on the benefits your product offers. They’ll naturally see yours is the best solution.

SEO is a long game, but with every optimized blog post you create, you’ll increase your visibility, establish your credibility and build your authority as an expert.

Lucy Jayes is a development associate with the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes and community programming. For more, visit carnegiecenterlex.org.