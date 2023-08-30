Overcoming Writer’s Block: Techniques for Boosting Creativity and Productivity

Writer's block affects writers of all kinds — from hobbyists to novelists and professional content creators. Causes range from perfectionism to daily life distractions and just plain feeling stuck.

The good news is that no matter the cause of your writer's block, there is a solution. Here are several suggestions:

Read: When I struggle with developing ideas for my essays, reading other pieces leads me to discover nuggets of information that turn into promising ideas to explore. In particular, reading about different topics than I usually write about often leads to unexpected connections and inspires some of my most engaging writing.

Take a break: It may sound counterintuitive, but when you're having difficulty writing, sometimes walking away from your notebook or computer is the best thing you can do. The Wright brothers developed the prototype for the airplane after going on a picnic, where they observed buzzards in flight. Sometimes, when we stop searching for ideas, the ideas come to us. Often, putting the work away and returning to it with fresh eyes can give you a new perspective.

Write for yourself: When writing, it can be hard not to think about the finished product. But, allowing yourself to write freely, without thinking of how others will receive the writing, can break you out of writer's block. You can always edit a messy draft into a final product that you're proud to share, but you cannot edit a blank page.

Create writing rituals: The late writer Toni Morrison would wake early in the morning, make herself a cup of coffee, and drink it while watching the sunrise. Then, she would write longhand on a yellow legal pad with a No. 2 pencil. Afterward, she'd type a revised version of what she'd written on her computer and print it out to make further edits. Writing rituals can be as simple as burning a candle or sitting in a particular chair. Anything that cues your mind that it's time to begin writing.

Turn off distractions: I'm often distracted by phone notifications. Even turning my phone to silent mode isn't enough. Consider removing yourself entirely from distractions. For example, place your phone in another room. Shut the door. Or write at a time when everyone else in the household is asleep. If you keep showing up to the page, inspiration will eventually meet you there.

Lucy Jayes is a development associate at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes, and community programming. For more, visit carnegiecenterlex.org.