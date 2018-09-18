Pizza Wholesale of Lexington breaks ground on new headquarters

Pizza Wholesale of Lexington, Inc., broke ground this week on the construction of a new 55,800-square-foot Kentucky headquarters, warehouse and distribution center in the Paris-Bourbon County Industrial Park.

The new facility will be more than twice the size of the existing facility for the Paris,

Kentucky-based company, a founding distributor of Hunt Brothers Pizza. The new building will be located in the same industrial park at 316 Jim Hunt Way — a road named for one of four founding brothers of Hunt Brothers Pizza brand and founder of Pizza Wholesale of Lexington.

“This is not far from where we grew up as a family and from where my father founded the business in 1976,” said Erin Hunt Ferguson, Jim Hunt’s daughter, in a release announcing the groundbreaking. Ferguson is currently CEO and president of Pizza Wholesale of Lexington. “Our new facility will allow us to grow and operate more efficiently so we can focus on what we do best, which is honor God by investing in the marketplace with quality products and quality service. That’s one of the founding principles of this company, instilled by my father, that we practice every day.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry, operating within more than 7,500 locations in 28 states.

Designed by GMA Architects of St. Louis, Missouri, the new space will have a rustic, modern look, incorporating glass, wood and stone building materials and natural light, for an open, collaborative-style design. The warehouse design will focus on optimization and ergonomic distribution.

Approximately 100 people – including family, team members, company leaders, city and county officials, the local business community, customers and friends – attended the groundbreaking ceremony in mid-September. Construction on the project is expected to be completed in June 2019. ARCO National is serving as the project’s construction contractor.

“These are exciting times for our business – and taking care of our people, our valued customer partners, and the communities we call home is paramount to our future success,” said Adam Hunt, vice president, and one of Jim Hunt's sons. “Jim and his brothers formed the Hunt Brothers Pizza brand to be a blessing to business owners and operators across the country. Our business model is built on turning outward to be a blessing to people. If we do those things right, the legacy of Jim Hunt will carry throughout our territories for future generations, and we will continue to grow, God willing, one seed planted at a time.”

More information about the Pizza Wholesale is available at the company’s website, PizzaWholesaleofLexington.com.