Small-Business Spotlight: Peggy's Gifts & Accessories

Peggy Queen opened her first shop, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories (peggysgifts.com), in 1990 by renting half of the downstairs of a house on Clay Avenue. Today she owns the two-story building, which houses her eponymous boutique and a shop she opened last year, Little Classics on Clay. “If you had told me even three months ago that face masks would become our best-selling item, I would have thought you were crazy, but here we are,” Queen said.

Puzzles have also been popular, as are self-care items such as moisturizing masks and pedicure sets. “This is my 30th year in business and the coronavirus has been the biggest challenge I have faced, by far,” Queen said. “The way I dealt with it was to work harder than ever and try my best to keep things going for everybody concerned and to distract myself, too. Giving up or sitting back just was not an option.”

Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories is a lifestyle boutique with clothing, personal accessories, home accessories and gifts for all occasions.

Little Classics on Clay is a children’s clothing boutique and the first signature store for Lexington-based Beaufort Bonnet Company.

Queen has kept her five full-time employees on the payroll and seven part-timers are coming in to work as needed. Curbside pickup and in-town delivery, as well as shipping, have become business standards.

“My marketing manager is working overtime trying to add content to all social media outlets, sending biweekly emails and continuing our print advertising,” Queen said. “We had reworked the back end of our website before the Christmas season, but had never taken the time to add products because we had been so busy. When the coronavirus hit, that was the first thing I did.”

She plans to keep the website updated and continue posting video updates to social media, even though it means stepping out of her own comfort zone as she showcases new merchandise arriving at the store.

“I think many people will come out of this with improved technology skills, a renewed appreciation of human interaction, friends and family, and hopefully a sense of accomplishment for persevering and navigating an unimaginably difficult period in time,” she said.

Queen is appreciative of her customers and Lexingtonians in general who have made the conscious effort to support locally owned businesses. “Lexington is so supportive of small business,” she said. “We are so thankful, and I know the restaurants doing carryout and other businesses are, too.”