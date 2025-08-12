Powering Relief

When disaster strikes, safety and communication are critical. Yet if technology infrastructure is damaged or communities are in remote locations, responders can be cut off, slowing aid. Lexington-based Golden Lab Technologies offers a solution: sustainable, solar-powered trailers that deliver mobile Wi-Fi, 5G, and AC power to construction sites, stadiums, events, field operations, and disaster relief efforts.

The trailers enable real-time communication and eliminate reliance on diesel fuel. Without the need to refuel, teams can focus on community needs rather than logistics. Designed for rapid deployment, the trailers can be on-site within hours, providing vital links in the earliest stages of an emergency.

“In crisis scenarios, infrastructure can vanish overnight. We help bring it back, fast,” said James Hawley, founder and president of Golden Lab Technologies.

Expand A Golden Lab Technologies solar-powered trailer equipped with Wi-Fi, AC outlets, an extendable lighting mast, and onboard storage delivers eco-friendly, diesel-free power and connectivity wherever it’s needed.

Golden Lab has partnered with the nonprofit Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC), which collaborates with public-sector emergency management, public safety agencies and nonprofits to identify critical connectivity needs. ITDRC has supported responses to Hurricane Helene, the Los Angeles wildfires, Central Texas flooding, the Western Kentucky tornadoes and Eastern Kentucky flooding.

Beyond power and Wi-Fi, the trailers can be fitted with motion-activated floodlights and optional surveillance cameras. A backup generator ensures continuous service during overcast conditions or at night.

Outside of disaster relief, these solar trailers serve as an eco-friendly alternative to fuel-powered light towers and mobile command centers. Golden Lab recommends the solar-powered trailer for stadiums and large outdoor events where lighting increases safety and connectivity is needed by event organizers and attendees alike. Another place where these trailers are invaluable is construction sites. With the ability to charge devices and power tools, light a site throughout the night, and capture movement through 24/7 surveillance systems with remote monitoring, sites remain secure and safe overnight.

Each trailer is fully customizable. Customers may choose smaller units with high-output lighting only or larger ones with storage for equipment and tools. Golden Lab’s flat-rate monthly rental simplifies budgeting, with no additional fuel cost or refueling logistics to manage.

Founded in 2024 by Jason Hawley, a Marine Corps veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the telecom industry, Golden Lab Technologies offers concierge-style information technology services, helping businesses of all sizes harness the power of IT systems to meet their objectives. From IT consulting through implementation, the firm can create a comprehensive technology plan, deliver infrastructure services, procure hardware and software solutions, and provide managed network services. For businesses that require full-time IT staffing, Golden Lab can help find the right people to build a skilled team of professionals.

Its company mission states: “We believe that every business, regardless of size or industry, deserves access to top-tier technology and support. By delivering bespoke solutions, we ensure our clients receive the most effective and efficient technologies tailored precisely to their unique needs.” As such, they provide high-touch services and customized solutions, knowing that a one-size-fits-all approach to IT can’t adequately serve every customer.

A recent example of this technology in action came from Holman, an integrated automotive services company. Holman needed wireless gateways and antennas for a new fleet-tracking system, but some locations lacked mounting points and access to power. Building permanent structures and tapping the grid proved costly and time-consuming. Golden Lab designed solar-powered trailers with 30-foot masts that could be moved easily between sites. The result was a faster, more affordable deployment.

“At Golden Lab Technologies, we prioritize listening to our customers and delivering solutions that fit their unique needs,” Hawley said. Whether customizing a solar-powered trailer or providing network management and IT consulting services, their mission is to equip businesses with the tools they need in today’s digital world.

“We didn’t enter this market to compete with the past,” Hawley added. “We’re here to design the future.”