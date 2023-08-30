Pretty Girls Sweets and Cakery; new options for Mexican food and coffee open around town

× Expand Longtime friends Stacey Roach and Sandy Rodriguez have opened Pretty Girls Sweets and Cakery in Georgetown.

Two longtime friends have joined talents to open their own Georgetown bakery, Pretty Girls Sweets and Cakery.

Stacey Roach and Sandy Rodriguez, who have been friends for nearly three decades, recently opened the bakery at 739 S. Broadway. According to Roach, its name and logo are a tribute to their daughters. The women want to be an inspiration to their children as they pursue their shared dream.

"Sandy has done cakes for approximately two years from home, and I have always been a baker," she said. "I recently walked away from my job of 10 years as a logistics manager and texted Sandy one night and said, 'Let's open a bakery' — and here we are!"

Top sellers include oatmeal cream pies, cinnamon rolls, and beautifully decorated custom cakes, Roach said. Bread options change daily, and future plans include adding coffee to the menu. Special requests are also accommodated, often on the next day's menu, she added.

"We are looking forward to building relationships with our community in our hometown," Roach said.

In other area food and beverage industry news:

The Ketch has been sold to a group of local investors, former owner Art Howard said. The restaurant, established in 1987, has been in the Howard family since 1995 and on the market almost one year. Now Howard says it's time to retire. July 24 was the last day of service in its latest incarnation.

"It was [emotional]," Howard said, adding that many former employees and regular customers came in to bid adieu to the former owners.

Howard said his plans now include traveling and golfing.

As for The Ketch, he said he isn't sure what the new owners have in store, past extensive remodeling.

The first Kentucky location of the Italian fine dining restaurant Vallozzi's was scheduled for a soft opening in late August at 110 Court St., Versailles. With sister restaurants also owned by Julian Vallozzi located in Greensburg and Pittsburgh, the restaurant will feature authentic Italian cuisine with fresh ingredients, imported meats and cheeses, and an award-winning wine collection. The restaurant has an upstairs bar and wine cellar, and a wine and bourbon locker area where loyal patrons can store their favorite beverages.

Fiesta time! New Mexican restaurant announcements abound, including El Jefe on Richmond Rd.; Pepper's Mexican Grill in the former Sultan location at Hartland; La Dona Mexican Restaurant & Cantina at 2220 Nicholasville Rd., #102; and Monarca Authentic Mexican Restaurant, located in the former Lexington Diner space at 841 Lane Allen Rd., Lexington.

Louisville Business First reports that Wild Eggs officials are in talks with the Lexington franchisee about signing a new four- to five-unit deal on new Lexington locations.

The Void Sake Co., 949 National Ave., unveiled its new food truck, Nebutori, which had an Aug. 1 grand opening and serves ramen and traditional Japanese fare.

Ramsey's Diner is opening a new location at 112 Lucille Dr. at Masterson Station, replacing the now-closed Tates Creek location.

Not Your Ordinary Kitchen launched at Greyline Station with its Aug. 12 soft opening, touting itself as "turned up a notch from Grandma's cooking and where food is everything but ordinary!" Recent menu items included stuffed salmon and stuffed chicken, both with cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and green beans, as well as cheesesteaks.

Dumplings & Noodles has opened on 3695 Nicholasville Rd., with ramen and other noodle-based dishes, Chinese entrees, dumplings filled with pork, custard, beef, and more, as well as appetizers, fried noodles, and rice.

Coffee, anyone? The Oregon-based coffee chain Human Bean opened its second locally-owned site at 2644 Richmond Rd. in late July, with specialty coffees, smoothies, teas, and breakfast items to go. A new mobile coffee service called Beans & Brews has opened and is popping up at several area establishments, including Tates Creek Kroger. Dutch Bros Coffee announced it would open its first Kentucky location this fall at 234 E. New Circle Rd., near Bryan Avenue, serving up coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, and energy drinks.

The Vietnamese sister concepts Pho BC and Black Pearl bubble tea have relocated to 171 W. Lowry Ln., just down the shopping center from their original Lowry Lane location.

Bad Wolf Burgers has returned to its origins in the Meadowthorpe area, having relocated to a new location at 1401 N. Forbes Rd. after the lease on its most recent location on South Broadway expired this summer.

Sadly, BoBi Cones, an offshoot soft-serve location in Palomar Centre by Crank & Boom, announced that it would close at the end of August.

"It's been a great run but it's time for us to say goodbye so our team can focus on other projects," a post on the company's Facebook page read.

LaRosa's Pizzeria has also closed its location at 2890 Richmond Rd., with a company press release saying that an official announcement about the replacement restaurant would be made later this year.