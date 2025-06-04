Productivity for Self-Employed Workers

Expand Print

Whether it’s feelings of being ignored for promotions, harangued for being a few minutes late, or just plain mistreated, the idea of ‘being your own boss’ sounds like a dream come true. And it can be! Here are a few tips for making the most of your time as a self-employed professional.

Prioritize tasks over time: One unfortunate habit that new self-employed individuals make is treating their workday exactly as their previous life as an hourly or salaried worker. Remember, your work is now about productivity and not just about time spent. Task-based productivity means focusing on jobs. There’s no boss to tell you what to prioritize. Tip: At the start of each day, create a list of tasks to complete, and when you are done, end your day. You’ve earned it!

On the clock: Task-based planning is important, and racing to finish the day early can be motivating, but distractions happen. How do you stay focused, without someone watching and judging your productivity? Even though you don’t have to clock in and out anymore, you may want to put yourself on the clock. Tip: Purchase a chess timer. Place it on your desk and click it every time you pick up your phone, scroll away, or otherwise get off task. This helps track both hours worked and hours off — and can be a powerful motivator.

Putting it all together: The key to self-employment is motivation, routine, and self-discipline. This is your opportunity to be the boss you have always wanted to be. Sometimes we can be our own worst critic, so don’t fall into that sole management trap. Celebrate as much as you criticize. Be your biggest cheerleader. Take time to celebrate your accomplishments and share your successes. If you don’t, who will? Being self-employed is rewarding but challenging, so recognize when you are crushing it.

Jonathan Hall is Youth Programs and Volunteer Director with the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, and language classes, among other community programming. For more information, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org.