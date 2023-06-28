Promoting Civic Health

People who navigate the large and sometimes puzzling Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government may sometimes feel overwhelmed. With a maze of departments and 3,600 employees, it's easy to get lost. Many individuals simply want answers. They might have questions about important issues before the Urban County Council, a city board or commission, or how local ordinances affect their group. They may also seek information on how to access the free taxpayer benefits they are entitled to. Unfortunately, citizens often feel like they've hit a dead end or fallen through a trap door, as a responsive local government seems nonexistent these days.

CivicLex aims to help make the processes and policies of local government more transparent and easily navigable for citizens. Founded in 2017, the nonprofit organization promotes "civic health" and strives to maintain a well-informed public through civic education that sheds light on issues, policies, and procedures.

“We try to further the relationship between local government and institutions and residents,” said Richard Young, executive director of CivicLex.

CivicLex has no party affiliation, is not part of LFUCG, and is not accountable to it. It receives no funding from tax revenue but receives donations from nonprofit foundations and other groups. CivicLex sends staff members to practically every city meeting. They take notes and report what happened then and what will happen next. Its website is a valuable tool with reams of information about what is happening in the city and what it means to citizens. It practically offers citizens a master's class in how government works.

This is important work, says Richard Young, executive director of CivicLex, especially given many citizens' growing distrust in federal, state, and city institutions. "Some of that is incredibly deserved. But at the local level, there are so many wonderful people trying to do good work," Young said. "We try to further the relationship between local government and institutions and residents. How do we address that growing distrust? By getting information out and urging participation."

Young doesn't have an academic background in political science, government, or finance. Rather, he earned a degree in double bass performance from the Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati. But he has always been passionate about community development. Young recognized the need for an independent organization like CivicLex in Lexington and took the initiative to develop it. "We all know government can be confusing at times, so we want to make it easier for people to participate in a rewarding way."

CivicLex's website is loaded with information about city budgets, spending, taxes, the Comprehensive Plan, the Urban Services Boundary, neighborhood changes, housing issues, and a long list of other topics. They also organize events and workshops where citizens can learn about how city budgets work, how city revenues are allocated, and how to address problems in their neighborhoods. There are numerous avenues for engagement, whether in person or online.

Young said a common issue that arises is when people attend a meeting just when a final decision is to be made. People seem surprised about the status of the issue and feel the government is hiding something when in fact those citizens needed to keep up with the progression of the issue, upcoming deadlines, and scheduled votes. "They tend to show up angry," Young said. "They feel as though something is being done to them. Our role is to help people understand earlier so they can get involved at a productive stage." This includes working with council members, commissions, departments, and elected officials to facilitate constructive rather than frustrating engagement.

× Expand Filmmaker Tony Gilmore created The Living City game as part of Lexington’s Civic Artist in Residence program, facilitated by CivicLex. The game puts players in the shoes of the people who make Lexington run.

Another helpful feature of CivicLex is the in-depth information it provides about the makeup of the current Urban County Council. The newly seated council stands out for its diversity and a large number of freshman members. Citizens can learn much about their council members, such as what committees they sit on and what their priorities are.

Martin Rivers of Lexington is a retired engineer who seeks out volunteer opportunities. He joined the Senior Services Commission. "I knew it was time to learn what the commission does and about local politics, and I was directed to CivicLex," Rivers said. "It is astounding what they do. A real gem in the community."

Rivers emailed CivicLex for guidance on the commission's role and received an in-depth, one-hour crash course on city government and the commission itself. Now he's a fixture at council meetings. "I am especially interested in budgets and city revenue," Rivers said. "I always get excellent information from the weekly newsletter [CivicLex] puts out. It's in an unbiased format. If they don't know something, they're not afraid to admit it. As an engineer, I love that because no one knows everything."

Susan Lamb is well-versed in how local government works and the circulation of information within government corridors. Lamb currently serves as Fayette County Clerk and has 21 years of experience working in the Urban County Council's Office. Lamb also represented the 4th District on the Council for four terms. While a councilwoman, she sat on many boards, commissions, and committees.

"What CivicLex provides are good facts and what I always wanted the public to know, and that is how to access something from local government," Lamb said. "People must know things before getting involved. When CivicLex came around, I was just thrilled. They do their jobs in a factual way without injecting their opinions."