Proofreading Advice for Effective Business Documents

Before you hit send, print, or share any document, you should always proofread—and when it’s especially important, ask someone else to proofread it, too. Proofreading is about more than correcting misspellings and grammar mistakes. Here are three questions to ask yourself:

Have I identified my audience?

Who your audience is will determine which point of view to use. If your document is formal or for multiple readers, you might use third person (he, she, it, they); if less formal, you may use first person (I, we) and/or second person (you).

You’ll also want to make sure the words, terms/jargon, abbreviations, and acronyms you use are appropriate for your intended reader. If necessary, explain or define terms not everyone will know. For example, while you may know that UK is our local university, an international audience might identify UK as United Kingdom; the first mention should include the full name, such as: University of Kentucky (UK).

Am I achieving my intended purpose?

Consider whether your document accomplishes your intention, whether it is for informational purposes, to create a call to action, or another outcome. Often the first paragraph will also indicate, directly or indirectly, your document’s intent.

As you fine-tune your purpose, look for opportunities to be more specific instead of vague to better clarify your points. Also ask yourself if you need examples, statistics, stories, and/or analogies to support information you’ve provided; these elements will strengthen your overall message and deepen your reader’s understanding.

Is the document an appropriate length and format?

Sounds simple, right? But formats and lengths differ between various kinds of written documents, and online searches will help you find generally accepted formatting guidelines. You wouldn’t want to submit a nine-page letter when a one-page synopsis is expected, for example.

A clean document is much more effective than a sloppy one. Be on the lookout for extra spaces between paragraphs, along with anything else spell check won’t catch, such as errors in a header or footer.

One final takeaway: Successful writers revise their writing multiple times to improve it.

Jennifer Mattox is the Executive Director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning and a professional writer. The Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, and language classes, among other community programming. For more information, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org.