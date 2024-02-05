Publix Announces a Location on Romany Road

× Expand In January, Publix opened its first Kentucky-based store in Louisville's Terra Crossing Shopping Center. The Florida-based grocery chain has announced five additional Kentucky stores, including three in Lexington. The company anticipates the stores will create more than 900 new jobs.

The site at 344 Romany Rd. has historically been home to a grocery store, and its newest incarnation will too, though the company behind it is a newcomer to the area and to Kentucky. Officials with Greer Companies and the Webb Companies have been working to bring a Publix to the property, which housed a Randall's Supermarket, followed by Kroger from 1995 to 2015. Most recently, the property was leased by Cox Foods and Eastern-Kentucky-based Laurel Grocery Company with the intention to build an IGA, although those plans never came to fruition following some construction activity on the site.

After both developers sought further input from the community, Publix announced it has executed a lease on the property. Greer Companies president Lee Greer, who along with the Webb Companies president Woodford Webb is also involved with bringing a Publix to the Fountains at Palomar Development, said plans are to have a nearly 38,000-square-foot footprint and an underground parking facility at the Romany Road location.

"From day one, we've pretty much heard or asked the neighborhoods... everybody's really wanted a grocery there again," Greer said. "So, we worked hard to make that happen, and we've had many different groceries we've looked at and couldn't be more excited for Publix to come to Chevy Chase."

Publix officials must now perform their due diligence with plans for the site, Greer said, estimating that planning and approvals may take two years or so, and about a year for construction.

For eager shoppers who can't wait to try the Lakeland, Florida-based grocery chain, a Louisville location opened in mid-January, one of three planned there. Greer said construction should begin soon on the Publix at Fountains of Palomar. Another is planned for Citation Point on Stockton Way, and Publix officials have announced intentions to build groceries in Elizabethtown and in Boone County.

As for the Romany location, "we all have our fingers crossed that the plans get approved by the city and everything goes well, and we see this through to fruition for everyone," Greer said.

Webb said he grew up two blocks from the Romany Road location and knows the area well.

"After we purchased it, we wanted to take our time to find the right use and discussed multiple options with neighbors and received neighbor input," he said. "The consensus always was that the neighborhood really wanted to see another grocery store, so we've been patiently waiting for the right use and feel that Publix is the right use for the property."

He said Publix is known in the industry as a good company that treats its employees well.

"All that's positive all around," he said.

According to its website, Publix was founded in 1930 and has grown to become the largest employee-owned company in the United States. Retail sales in 2022 were $54.5 billion, and its 1,361 stores employ about 250,000 people.

Greer expressed gratitude to community members for their feedback, patience, and assistance in bringing a grocery store back to Romany Road.

"This is a big get for Lexington and we couldn't be more excited to be a part of bringing this to Chevy Chase and Romany Road," he said.