Publix Opens First Lexington Location

× Expand Publix

Publix opened its first supermarket in Lexington today at Citation Point, 1952 Stockton Way. The 46,791‑square‑foot store includes a deli serving its fan-favorite Pub Subs, a produce section, meat and seafood departments, a scratch‑made bakery, and a full‑service pharmacy with a drive‑thru. The store also features a Publix Liquors location. Delivery is also available through Instacart.

“We are excited to continue our growth across Kentucky,” said Media Relations Manager Jared Glover. “We plan to be active members of this vibrant community and look forward to providing premier service to our new customers.”

A larger store at the Fountains of Palomar off Harrodsburg Road and Man o’ War is expected to open by summer, with another smaller location slated for Romany Road in Chevy Chase.