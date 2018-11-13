Quantrell Subaru Announces “Share the Love” Event

× Expand Quantrell Subaru has raised a total of $132,630 for local nonprofits through the "Share the Love" event. This will be the dealerships fifth year participating in the giving program.

Quantrell Subaru has announced its participation in Subaru’s nationwide “Share the Love” event. For every new Subaru sold or leased from the dealership November 15 and through January 2, Subaru of America will make a $250 donation to the charity of the customer's choice.

Customers can choose Quantrell’s local nonprofit partner, Catholic Action Center, or designate a gift to one of four national charities: ASPCA, Meals on Wheels, Make a Wish or National Park Foundation. In addition, Quantrell will donate $200 for each car during the time period to the Catholic Action Center, up to $35,000. This is the fifth year Quantrell Subaru has participated in the Share the Love even, raising a total of $132,630 for local nonprofit.

The dealership will also collect items for the Catholic Action Center and for the Capital City Activity Center and its Meals on Wheels program. Coats, hats, gloves, toiletries, non-perishable food items and other essentials will be collected at Quantrell's Lexington showroom.

“Quantrell is strongly encouraging our customers to consider our hometown charity this year,” said Beth Pickrell, marketing director at Quantrell Auto Group. “The Catholic Action Center receives no government funding and offers life-changing services right here in Lexington. This is a great opportunity for us to help them, not only through a monetary donation, but also by educating others about their mission.”