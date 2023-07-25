A Kombucha Bar, Distillery, and a Wine Bar are Pulling into Greyline Station

Greyline Station continues to evolve with new tenants, including a relocating kombucha bar, a wine bar, and part of a California whiskey distillery's operations.

Bespoken Spirits is working to move all its West Coast operations to Kentucky. The distiller, she said, uses a sustainable distilling process with tailored wood finishing and a commitment to using less wood, water, and energy than traditional means.

"Bespoken will use the space within Greyline Station for events, a tasting room, merchandise sales, and more," she said, adding that the anticipated move-in date remains undetermined.

Thrive Brew Kombucha Co. will be relocating to Greyline Station.

Thrive Brew Kombucha Co. is also relocating to Greyline Station from its North Limestone location, she said.

Burzynski said Darling Wine Bar, which had a soft opening at Greyline in July, offers "natural and traditional wines by the glass, bottle or to-go, cocktails, cold beer, and more."

The wine bar takes the place of the former tenant The Breeze.

As for another kind of bar, recently moving out of Greyline Station is The Salad Bar, which relocated to 2051 Richmond Road in the Idle Hour Shopping Center.

"Our time [at Greyline] was a blessing to the community and to us as a business, allowing us to be thankful for the transition ahead," a social media post said.

In other local food and beverage-related happenings:

Slim Chickens has opened at 525 Waller Ave. with chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, and more.

Chinkapin Brewing Taproom and Woodfired Pizza has opened in Georgetown, with a menu that includes a variety of pizzas, wings, and salads, as well as craft beer and spirits. The taproom is located at 149 E. Main St., Georgetown.

The Human Bean announced a new location would open at 2644 Richmond Road.

Breakfast and lunch eatery Beau's Cafe is slated to open in late summer at 3191 Beaumont Circle.

Stonewall Wines & Spirits has opened at 3101 Clays Mill in Stonewall Shopping Center.

Country Boy Brewing Louisville Omni Taproom has opened in Louisville, an expansion for the Georgetown-based brewery. The taproom offers a variety of beer, spirits, pizzas, salads, wings, sandwiches, and sides.

Nawabi Hyderabad House, an Indian restaurant franchise that has a Louisville location among others nationwide and in Canada, India, and Belgium, has a Lexington location listed as "coming soon."

Carson's Food & Drink announced that it is expanding to Andover in the former Andover Country Club building off Todds Road. The location is expected to open in early 2024.

Some closures befell area establishments, including the last Lexington location of O'Charley's at 2099 Harrodsburg Road.

Sultan Mediterranean Cuisine at 4750 Hartland Parkway has also permanently closed, as has Par6 Social, which opened earlier this year at Fayette Mall.