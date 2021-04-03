Quick Bites: Tacos, bourbon-spiked ice cream and more treats coming to town

Restaurant chain promising to offer an “epic” elevated taco experience has been undergoing an ambitious expansion plan, with a second Lexington location coming early this summer.

In early June, Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Bar will open a location at the corner of Broadway and Short downtown, in addition to its existing Fayette Mall restaurant, founder/CEO Yavonne Sarber said.

The new location most recently housed Saul Good’s downtown location.

Sarber said while the mall location brings in a lot of hungry shoppers, “This, as everybody knows is more of an urban setting downtown, right next to Rupp Arena.”

The downtown location will seat about 150, and have retractable windows on the Broadway side.

After Lexington, new restaurants will open in Huntsville, Alabama; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Indianapolis, bringing the total to a dozen, Sarber said. And next year, another six to 12 restaurants will open, depending on how and where opportunities arise, she added.

“We’re super excited,” she said of Lexington’s forthcoming location. “We’ve always loved the downtown Lexington environment and energy. … We certainly will provide something that I think the downtown market’s going to really love.”

In other local food and beverage industry happenings:

Buzzed Bull Creamery has announced via Facebook that it will open at the Summit at Fritz Farm this spring, describing itself as “a family friendly liquid nitrogen creamery with small batch ice cream and milkshakes” with or without the addition of alcohol. Menu items teased include cold concoctions like the Buzzed Bull with caramel, espresso, peanuts, whipped cream and, if desired, bourbon.

According to its Facebook page, Lean Feast on Ruccio Way has opened, with health conscious, customizable meals in which customers choose a protein, vegetable and carb.

Eiffel Pizza’s Buckhorn Drive location has closed, according to its Facebook page, but its location in the University of Kentucky dining hall at 160 Avenue of Champions is still open.

“It has been the joy of our lives to serve you and become a part of this community,” the post from the pizzeria’s owners said. “We hope that our paths will cross sooner than later.”

Mi Pequena Hacienda has unveiled a new seafood-themed food truck, according to its Facebook page. The truck will set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at 229 W. New Circle Road, Lucky’s Autosports.

Roosters Wings and More will open at the former Chop House location at 2640 Richmond Road, franchisee Robert Gauthier said.

The restaurant offers chicken wings, chicken fingers, salads, soups, subs, pizzas, sandwiches and other items.

Gauthier, who operates eight locations in Kentucky, as well as one in Clarksville, Indiana, and three in Cincinnati, said he’s always on the lookout for new locations. The Richmond Road site is slated to open May 10.

Rosemont Station restaurant is slated to open this spring at 222 Rosemont Garden, the former Painted Taco location. The restaurant is owned by Sean Nealey, who also operates PieTana Wood Fired Oven.

Tia Chancellor, owner of Sweet Matriarch Bakery in Georgetown, announced she will open an o_ shoot of the bakery, called Cattywampus Station, this April lakeside at Lexington Green. The location will feature a dessert bar as well as the bakery’s Cattywampus Shakes, over-the-top creations loaded with toppings and served in Mason jars.

El Cid, a Mexican restaurant located at the intersection of South Limestone Street and Maxwell Ave., has announced it will open a second location at 701 National Ave., in the former location of Local’s. The location features a rooftop seating area that should prove popular in warmer weather, especially when the restaurant is running its $.85 margarita specials.

Postmaster’s Pub on West Short Street, formerly the location of The Village Idiot, announced on the Facebook page of its sister restaurant Bear & the Butcher that the pub is planning to reopen July 1 and was working to hire staff.

Julietta Market continues to be a launch pad for new dining experiences, with The Salad Bar and Louisiana Passion now listed on its social media as new offerings. Recently promoted as serving etouffee and gumbo, Louisiana Passion is operated by chef Stephen Vaughn, who honed his chops in the kitchens at Berea College and UK dining. The Salad Bar’s Facebook page said it provides healthy alternatives to urban communities via to-go salads.

After announcing in early March it would permanently close due to hardships endured during the pandemic, the owners of Roulay Restaurant and Bar have indicated it will remain open as a bar serving drinks, with a forthcoming new menu and rebranding as Lady Remoulade.

The partners in Burgher Burger 40475 on West Main Street announced they’ve decided to close the craft burger eatery. “You have been amazing and it’s been truly inspiring watching the community come together during all this. Thanks for allowing us to serve you!” the post said.

A new café called Butch’s Grill opened in early March inside the new Critchfi eld Meats Family Market location on Southland Drive. The café menu lists ribeye steaks, burgers, chicken breast, hot dog and sausage grinders, fries, onion rings and fountain drinks. There’s also a hot bar at the market.

Have a food- or beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.