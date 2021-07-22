Quick Bites: A trio of taco-related restaurants make entrées into local food scene

× Expand Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall recently opened its second Lexington location, downtown at 123 North Broadway.

Why relegate your favorite handheld Mexican food to Taco Tuesdays, because by this fall a trio of new taco restaurants are slated to open in Lexington.

As of mid-July, Lexington’s second Agave & Rye Tequila and Bourbon Hall location, at 123 North Broadway, was nearly finished, and will seat 130 indoors and more than 40 outside.

“We have absolutely loved the city of Lexington since we introduced Agave & Rye to it about a year and a half ago,” founder and CEO Yavonne Sarber said in a press release. “Agave & Rye is built with heart and passion. We feel it’s a perfect fit. Now, as we prepare to open our second location, we see a bright future here and can’t wait to continue building stronger ties within this very special community.”

Adding to its South Limestone location, The Local Taco has a sister site opening this fall at 1916 Pavilion Way, according to the restaurant’s website. The restaurant has dips, tacos, salads, enchiladas, quesadillas, drinks and more.

And in still more taco news: Condado Tacos Tequila Margaritas is coming soon to The Summit at Fritz Farm. The restaurant is described as a build-your-own-taco concept decorated with floor-to-ceiling murals Condado is based in Columbus, Ohio, and was founded in 2014 with about 25 locations presently.

In other local food and beverage industry news: DV8 Kitchen’s second location, at 594 E. Third St. #100, will open Aug. 20, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant has bakery goods and all-day breakfast sandwiches, with its accompanying mission to employ those in recovery from substance use disorder.

Blue Door Smokehouse on Walton Avenue has announced via Facebook that for now, the BBQ restaurant is keeping a carryout-only model.

“After lots of talking, thinking, asking, listening, consulting with customers, other business owners, and many situations of uncertainty, we have decided to continue with our carryout only model,” the post said. “We have become very busy with carryout and curbside service, and we do not feel confident that we could continue this and open the dining room while still maintaining the level of service that we have established over the last seven years.”

Chui’s Ice Cream and Soda Pop has opened in Julietta Market, according to the shop’s Instagram page and is touted as having 64 soda varieties and ice cream. Also new to the market is Da Dawg House hot dog vendor, serving nachos and specialty hotdogs, and XNorma, a new cocktail shop. Natalia’s Bake Shop has also opened, with recent menu items highlighted including milkshakes, cookies and Dominican food, according to its Facebook page.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is opening a new location on the first floor of Hub Lexington Limestone at 685 S. Limestone near the University of Kentucky, according to its Facebook page.

A second location of Kung Fu Tea will be opening in September at The Hub near UK, according to the restaurant’s social media. The bubble tea shop will also o.er TKK fried chicken.

Have a food- or beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.