Quick Bites: Local Restaurant News

Named for its location at the intersection of Midland and East Third, The MET is progressing, with some new food and beverage offerings in the works.

The 75,000-square foot mixed-use development in Lexington’s east end is spearheaded by Community Ventures and will have business tenants start to move in September through end of year, marketing president Jonah Brown said. He said opening dates will be staggered based on how long it takes tenants to retrofit their individual spaces.

A restaurant/bakery concept will be operated by DV8 Kitchen in an older but renovated portion of the MET property, with a menu that varies slightly from other locations, Brown said.

Another concept Brown said he plans to announce soon will be a coffee shop.

“I think that’ll be nice,” he said. “It’ll be right across the street from Frank’s Donuts, which opened this year, and Martine’s Pastries.”

A third food-centric concept is in the works that Brown said the community will enjoy, but he can’t release details just yet.

In addition to residential units, the MET will also have a hair salon and an art studio and gallery space in partnership with arts incubator Art Inc. Kentucky, Brown said.

In other Lexington area food and beverage news:

* More details have emerged about Critchfield Meats moving into the former Save-A-Lot location on Southland Drive and resurrecting sales of the grocery store’s much-loved fried chicken.

Critchfield Meats co-owner/CEO Larry McMillan said the move will take place in January 2021, pending timely completion of building renovations.

“We did purchase the chicken recipe and we are pleased that we can continue to offer it to everyone,” he said.

The new location will also offer meat-and-threes style meals, along with made-from-scratch recipes desserts and salads, McMillan said, in addition to its butcher counter and full-service family market operations.

* Hot Head Burritos is planning to open a new Lexington location on Newtown Center Way. The Ohio-based chain already has four Kentucky locations in Florence, Erlanger, Ft. Wright and Newport and serves tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos, quesadillas and kids meals.

* Fans of bubble tea have mixed news to chew on, as Honnah-Lee Bubble Tea officials announced via social media that they would close indefinitely in early August. But don’t despair, Bubble Tea Studio opened around the same time at 535 South Upper St., serving Boba Milk Tea, Flavored Tea and Dirty Boba Tea.

* Speaking of refreshing drinks, The Health Hub indicated a late August opening for its East Main Street location, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, and will offer protein shakes.

* Bourbon n’ Toulouse updated fans on its Facebook page that they would likely reopen late August/early September after a summer hiatus brought on by COVID-19 restrictions and neighborhood construction.

* The new incarnation of Alfalfa, co-owned by Tiffany Bellfield Al-Amin and her husband, Wali Al-Amin, held its grand opening in mid-August. The new menu features grab-and-go options, a breakfast selection including buckwheat pancakes, as well as starters, entrees, desserts, sandwiches, flatbreads and sides.

* El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina opened a second location recently in Hamburg at the former Tzaziki’s on Justice Drive. It’s open for carryout, dine-in and patio service, as well as delivery through Door Dash and Uber Easts, according to its Facebook page.

* Two Keys Tavern has closed after 66 years in business, according to an August 2 post on its Facebook page, which thanked patrons for their support over the years. “We sure didn’t realize that our last call would actually be our last call at 333 S. Limestone. We don’t see this as a ‘Goodbye,’ hopefully more of a ‘See ya soon!’” the post said.

* Apiary Fine Catering & Events recently unveiled a new upscale popup dining experience called OMAGE on Friday and Saturday evenings, presented by proprietor/chef Cooper Vaughan. The opening night for OMAGE was August 7, and subsequent dinners will consist of prix fixe menus that rotate every two weeks, each derived from inspirational world cuisines.

Vaughan said there will be a full bar, curated wines and a rotating menu of unique cocktails meant to pair perfectly with the particular night’s menu.

And being outdoors, diners can eat at a social distance on the property’s patio, gardens and tent onsite.

“We’re able to socially distance with ambiance — that’s kind of our theme,” Vaughan said.

Tickets are required and reservations are taken through 9 p.m., he said.