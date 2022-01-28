Local eateries begin the year with several new openings and expansions

New year, new restaurants seems to be the theme in the Lexington area this year, as several have announced either imminent opening plans or recent launches.

Mezzo Italian Café and Provisions, in downtown Midway, has sold to restaurateur J.P. Gibson. Gibson’s Midway is expected to open in January.

Mezzo Italian Cafe and Provisions announced on its Facebook page that December 31, 2021, was its last dinner service, as the restaurant, located at 131 E. Main St. in Midway, had been sold by chef/owner Mark Wombles to nearby restaurateur J.P. Gibson, who owns nearby Blind Harry’s and Brown Barrel.

The new restaurant will be called Gibson’s Midway. According to its Facebook page, its planned mid-January opening had been delayed.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to get the old Mezzo converted to the new Gibson’s, and we’d rather get it right than rush into an arbitrary opening date,” the post said.

Wombles will continue to focus his attention on Heirloom in Midway, as well as Distilled on Jefferson in Lexington.

Also coming to Midway is Midway Coffee Shop, which lists on Facebook a Jan. 12 opening date at 405 Midway Ave., and a menu featuring a variety of specialty coffees and coffee-centric beverages.

Sultan Mediterranean Cuisine is coming soon near Hartland Kroger, signage on the building says.

The Bridge Eatery and Bar announced on its Facebook page in late December it would be moving from its Romany Road location after four years. In January, details on a new location were forthcoming.

“We are hoping this is not an end but a warmer beginning!” the December post said.

El Rancho Tapatio officials announced that they’re opening a new restaurant, Mama Tequila Restaurant and Bar, at 367 W. Short St. where Shakespeare & Co. was once located.

Sam’s Hotdog Stand East Lexington recently opened at 4300 Winchester Road with a menu featuring hot dogs, pulled pork and Polish sausage with a variety of toppings ranging from onions, peppers and chili to beer cheese, along with specialty hot dogs, sides and desserts.

Chick-fil-A has opened at 295 W. New Circle Road.

A third Lexington Drake’s location is coming to Townley Center off Leestown Road, according to parent company Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

Fast casual Kyoto Japanese Kitchen, at 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, Ste. 136, was set to open in mid-January, a restaurant official said. The menu preview listed hibachi and sushi selections, ramen, pok bowls and more.

After closing its West Main Street location, Sawyer’s Downtown Bar & Grill is reopening at 140 W. Main at City Center, a mid-December post announced, promising updates on time frame to follow.

“We have a ton of work to do, but I have faith, a wonderful support group, and we will build a great team to serve you,” owner Jim Sawyer said in the post.

The Mad Horseman Bar & Lounge has opened on the first floor of the Sire Hotel. Bar bites on the menu include truffle tots, apple goat cheese salad and shrimp tacos, and drink menu offerings include a variety of beers, wines and cocktails.

Luna’s Coffee, Wine & Butterfly Café in Nicholasville is expanding into an adjacent space (formerly a Subway restaurant) of its Springdale Drive location and plans to use the expanded space for additional seating, meetings and private rentals, events and more retail offerings.

Kung Fu Tea x TKK Fried Chicken has opened at The Hub, 685 S. Limestone, Ste. 150, with bubble tea, hot and cold drinks and TKK Fried Chicken.

Flushing, New York-based KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot has announced it’s coming soon to 2860 Richmond Road.

Baby Face Grub is now serving via delivery and pickup at 1060 Chinoe Road, #108, with chef Jon Bush at the helm, according to its website.

Menu items include BBQ tacos, hot brown dip, pulled-pork and pulled-chicken BBQ sandwiches and entrees, ribs, soups, a variety of burgers, meatloaf and more.

“We aren’t a BBQ restaurant or a burger joint,” the site says. “We sell BBQ and burgers, but we liken ourselves to your friend who makes food that slaps in every bite. Give us a try, you won’t regret it!”

Lexington-based Goodfellas Pizzeria has expanded to a new Baxter Avenue location in Louisville, according to a Facebook post that announced an early January opening.

Bourbon N’ Toulouse owner Kevin Heathcoat announced a second location would open in February in the space formerly occupied by Gumbo Ya Ya at 1080 S. Broadway #107. Bourbon N’ Toulouse has been serving up Cajun dishes from its Euclid Avenue site for 17 years.