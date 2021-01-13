Greyline Station a dining destination, Goodwood gets going, and more restaurant news

Lexington’s dining options are set to grow now that Greyline Station has opened at 101 W. Loudon Ave.

Among the first tenants are The Breeze Wine Bar, which features wines and spirits, as well a variety of international chocolates for purchase. The wine bar also operates another location at the Logan Street Market in Louisville.

North Lime Coffee & Donuts also held a grand opening for its new Greyline Station location in early January.

Julietta Market, located inside Greyline Station, also has a number of new food and beverage vendors signing on, according to Leannia Haywood, director of small business development and mentoring. These include gourmet caramel and candy apple company A Taste of Fall; Soul 2 Go; Baklawa Brothers; gourmet popcorn, pretzels and fudge purveyor PoJo’s Pop Station; a year-round farmers market operated by Black Soil called The Recipe; and, as reported in past Quick Bites, Sav’s Chill and Inebriated Baker are both still on the way.

Elsewhere in the city, Goodwood has opened its Lexington location in Lexington Green.

Silver Streak Market has opened in the former Airport Food Mart on Versailles Rd. as a fuel station, convenience store and restaurant, according to its Facebook page. Among its offerings are Kentucky Proud products and daily specials like spaghetti and meatballs, seafood marinara and chicken and beef kabobs over rice.

Game Warriorz Gaming Lounge & Esports Arena has a cereal bar that’s now open, according to its Facebook page, with cereal-centric beverages and desserts, as well as traditional cereal bowls with milk.

Central Purrk Cat Café in Georgetown is partnering with a variety of local businesses to provide ready-to-eat snacks, according to its Facebook page, including Midway Bakery’s cookies, scones, brownies and muffins. Chelle’s Macarons will be providing macarons, as well as popcorn from The Popcorn Station. In addition to beer and wine, coffee is being served from City Roastery. The café had an expected opening date of January 14.

Saul Good has closed its downtown location after eight years, its owners announced on social media in mid-December, citing the pandemic and unsuccessful lease negotiations as reasons. “We are grateful for our customers, our hardworking staff, our investors and everyone who has come along throughout this journey the past near-decade,” the statement said. Its Fayette Mall location remains open.

Wm. Tarr Distillery and Wise Bird Cider are teaming up to create a local bourbon barrel-aged cider that’s “coming soon,” according to the distillery’s Facebook page.

Bluegrass Distillers announced late last year that it’s expanding in Midway. “Our new location will include an expanded distillery, barrel warehouses, tasting room, visitor center and event spaces,” the announcement said, adding that the site has an anticipated summer 2021 opening.

Bella Notte announced in January that it’s joining Lexington’s Delivery Co-op, a nonprofit restaurant and employee-owned delivery company service spearheaded by Chef Ouita Michel.

Kung Fu Tea in Louisville announced on Facebook recently that a new Lexington location is being planned for 2021 at The Hub in Lexington, and the site will also feature TKK Fried Chicken, a Taiwanese chain of fried-chicken restaurants. Kung Fu Tea has a variety of specialty and seasonal tea-based drinks like matcha and bubble teas.

Have a food and beverage-related update to share with readers? Please email info@smileypete.com.