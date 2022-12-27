Quick Bites: BourbonCon, colorful cookies, coffee and more

A bourbon-themed event at Lexington Griffin Gate this month aims to draw bourbon enthusiasts from near and far.

BourbonCon kicks off Friday and Saturday Jan. 20-21 with more than 30 distillery booths offering samples and freebie items, an on-site liquor store, expert discussions, live entertainment, a VIP lounge and more.

Food Network’s Geoffrey Zakarian will have a Q&A and cooking demo, and there will be a mixologist competition as well.

Griffin Gate Food and Beverage Director Jasen Fontaine said general manager Andrew Labetti came up with the idea for the event, and so far the response from the bourbon community has been “amazing.” “Just about every distillery we have reached out to is committed to partnering with us for this event,” Fontaine said. “Everyone believes this will be big for Lexington.”

Fontaine said there will be appearances by hall-of-fame jockeys, master distillers and more — as well as self-serve bourbon machines and a tasting floor.

Cookies from Lauren Jacobs, aka The Cheerful Baker.

Lauren Jacobs, owner of The Cheerful Baker and The Cheerful Cutter cookie cutter shop in Versailles, was featured on a Food Network holiday baking competition, “Christmas Cookie Challenge, which aired in mid-December.

Operating her home-based business for the past five years, Jacobs said she was thrilled to be selected as one of five contestants vying for the $10,000 prize. She was contacted by a talent scout for the network in November after the scout saw her cookie designs on Instagram.

“I think my bright, fun colors and designs are what make my cookies stand out,” she said. “I am an artist and prior art teacher, so I think my art background has definitely helped with cookie decorating!”

She said the experience was fantastic and everyone was nice, including the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, one of the judges.

In other local food and beverage industry happenings:

Laura Lou Patisserie has moved from Julietta Market in Greyline Station to The Grove, at 109 S. Upper St., according to Facebook posts.

Soundbar Lexington closed late last year, wrapping up its 13-plus-year tenure with a Last Dance event, according to Facebook. The post said it would still be available for private events until a tenant is found.

Far Out Espresso owner Tyler Rogers announced on social media in late November that the Georgetown Kroger location was moving to downtown Lexington at 496 E. High St.

In other coffee news, 7Brew Coffee officials recently announced expansion plans into Kentucky, and an official confirmed Lexington was on the list, though details of exactly where are still under wraps.

Brevede Coffee Co.’s Chevy Chase location is now open at 859 E. High St.

Information released by Chicago-based marketing firm Mainland reveals that Joe and Cari Schlager are opening a Biggby Coffee location at 1424 Twonotch Road soon to be followed by another location to be opened by Justin Reagin Addy in early 2023.

According to its online listing, Chipotle Mexican Grill’s newest location at 1584 Leestown Road was scheduled for a Dec. 22 opening.

According to its website, Ume Handcrafted Ramen opened in November for dine-in and takeout at 867 S. Broadway, Ste. 130, with tonkotsu, shoyu, miso and vegan ramen options.

The Postmaster’s Pub property at 307 W. Short St., was set for absolute auction in mid-December, to include the building, its contents and its business, according to a listing at Allen Auctions KY. The listing said the business would continue to operate until closing unless otherwise agreed upon, and the liquor license would transfer with the business.

Andy’s Frozen Custard is still listed as coming soon on the company’s website for 2800 Richmond Road.

Dec. 9 was the opening day for Tacos Trujillo in the kitchen of The Fishtank bar at 500 Euclid Ave., serving up tacos, tortas, quesadillas and more, according to The Fishtank’s Facebook page.

In early December, Wawa announced via press release a multi-state expansion plan that includes Kentucky, and though announcements may come in 2023 about specific locations that may or may not include Lexington, those locations aren’t expected to be built until after 2025.

With more than 1,000 locations, the convenience stores are known for food options including “custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, handcrafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks,” the release said.

In late November, C&P Market & Grill’s Paul Holland announced on social media that after more than 40 years in business he would be retiring but that it would continue under new ownership.

La Bonne Vie Personal Chef + Catering has transitioned its operations to the Wild Thyme location at 1060 Chinoe Road, Ste. 108, with public and private culinary lessons still being offered, and events and dinner parties by reservation, according to LBV’s website.

Following a late September groundbreaking, Taco John’s is visibly under construction in Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, along with a recently opened Crumbl Cookies location nearby.

Caramanda’s Bake Shoppe is moving from Southland Drive to 2220 Nicholasville Road, Ste. 166 in the Zandale Shopping Center, formerly Critchfield’s, according to its Facebook page, which showed renovations well underway as of mid-December.