Quick Bites: Local Restaurant News

Though some local restaurants have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors, the entrepreneurial spirit remains strong among Lexington’s restaurateurs, with plenty of newcomers and experienced culinarians willing to take the leap.

Opening/Coming Soon

Ranada Riley

Chef Ranada Riley, formerly of Ranada’s Bistro & Bar, announced she has amicably parted ways with her business partners in that venture, and she aims to open a new business with boutique catering, private dinners and cooking classes. It’s “a combination of all of the things I love, which will allow me to schedule and take time o for rest and self love,” she said. The former Ranada’s, at 400 W. Vine St. #108, has been rebranded as Old Vine Bistro.

Genesis Coffee House & Eatery, at 1403 N. Forbes Rd., Suite 130, is set for a soft opening date in mid-July, owner Tabet Wilson said. Located in a former standalone fellowship hall of a neighboring church, Genesis will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner and feature a menu of signature sandwiches, salads, pastries, specialty drinks and more. Dine-in, carryout and curbside pick-up are available, with limited outdoor seating. An area spotlighting local authors, artists and photographers is located inside.

DV8 Kitchen is slated to open a second location on Midland Avenue soon, joining the first location on South Broadway, according to a recent Facebook post on its site. “Keep an eye on our social media to see construction updates and to be the first to know when we plan on opening!” the post said.

The opening of Leestown Coffee House, at 1416 Leestown Road, was announced in February, but the ongoing pandemic delayed progress on the former Hamilton-Ryker staffing agency building. Owner Thomas Ward said, barring any other unexpected delays, the coffee house would open by the first week of August and will specialize in cold-brewed coffee, with a full-service coffee bar featuring espresso-based drinks, drip coffee, teas, pourovers and smoothies. Food items include croissants, muffins and scones from Good Foods Co-op, bagels from Southland Bagel and confections from Martine’s Pastries. There will be a drive-through upon opening and indoor seating for up to 15 people.

Jack’s Sandbar & Grill opened in mid-June at 2520 Nicholasville Rd. inside the Malibu Jack’s arcade and bowling alley. The establishment has beer, wine and cocktails, with daily specials. Food offerings include pizzas, wings and brisket bites.

Postmaster’s Pub has opened at 307 West Short St., the former location of The Village Idiot. According to its Facebook page, the pub, located in Lexington’s oldest surviving post office building, serves “locally sourced food that earns a spot at the table with our outstanding craft beer selection, quality wines and exciting house recipe cocktails.” Its owners also own Bear & the Butcher and The Beer Trappe.

The Chatino Chinese/Mexican Buffet has opened on West Main Street, offering a variety of Chinese and Mexican specialties. Menu items include nine types of fried rice, eight types of egg foo young and seven types of lo mein, as well as favorites like sweet and sour chicken and Mongolian beef. Menu items are available for special diets and for children.

Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream’s last day at The Summit shopping center was June 16, but the business has opened a temporary walk-up service pop-up shop at 3181 Clays Mill Road until their new location, which was formerly Lyle’s BBQ, is finished.

Brewed opened June 15 at 124 Malabu Drive, with amenities and activities including a dog-friendly patio, karaoke, cornhole, open mic nights and axe throwing, according to its Facebook page. Menu highlights include pour-over coffee and beer, along with light bites such as bagels, cookies, brownies and a variety of quiches.

The Burl Food by Kismet, located inside The Burl Arcade at 375 Thomspon Road, opened June 10. Early menu offerings included Holy ‘Mole’ spiced guacamole, steam buns, burger, home fries and sweet potato donut.

A Fond Foodie Farewell

Though there were once three Lexington locations of the Dubai-based franchise Shakespeare & Co., the last of those, located at the corner of West Short and North Broadway, has closed, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, which reports a new bar called Queue will take its place.

Bourbon N’ Toulouse, on Euclid Avenue, announced on Facebook that June 30 would be its last day of business for a while due to construction in the area that has hampered curbside pickup, coupled with the size of the restaurant being too small to open the dining room safely under current COVID-19 safety regulations. The post said its owners intend to reopen the Cajun restaurant sometime in August.

The 398 Southland Drive location of Save-A-Lot was set to close Aug. 1, and its deli chicken was revered as some of the best in town. Store personnel referred comment to the corporate office, which didn’t return a message, but an article in the International Business Times earlier this year noted that Save-A-Lot was closing several U.S. locations to reduce debt.