Hemp-finished beef, the return of Tomo, SoulFeast Week and more

Hemp Cattle Co. is the brainchild of Kevin Poole, who has been raising cattle for about 15 years on his family farm bordering the Clark/Fayette county lines. After some research, he decided to start raising grass-fed, hemp-finished black Angus cattle.

The special hemp strain used has no THC in it, company spokesperson Robby Chadwell said, and contains 23.5 percent plant-based protein that imparts the taste of corn-fed beef but is leaner with the hemp/Sudan grass blend of feed used.

“It’s a really amazing plant, and the thing about it is it grows great here,” he said.

With an eye on bringing more farms into its model and into the company fold, Hemp Cattle Co. beef has recently begun beef sales Thursday through Sunday at The Julietta Market, where Chadwell says there’s a true family atmosphere among vendors.

“It’s been great,” he said. “That place is awesome.”

Other newcomers to The Julietta Market’s culinary scene include Wild Willow Co., which sells plant-based condiments and milk, sourdough soft pretzel company Papa Pretzel, gourmet popcorn venture Pojos Pop Station and xNorma, which specializes in small-batch cocktail mixers.

SoulFeast Week and SoulFeast Saturday will celebrate Black culinary excellence by highlighting Black farmers, chefs, food establishments, caterers and culinary vendors in Central Kentucky, according to a press release. SoulFeast Week will be held June 17-27, with 12 curated dining experiences and special off-menu entrée options at Black- owned restaurants and food establishments.

“SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to directly provide support for Black businesses by putting their money where their mouths are—literally,” the press release said.

SoulFeast Saturday will be held at The Summit at Fritz Farm on June 26. To see a full line of events and to purchase tickets, visit soulfeastweek.com.

Several restaurants have recently joined the locally owned and managed food delivery service Delivery Co-op, including Bourbon n’ Toulouse, Sav’s and Distilled on Jefferson, according to the co-op’s social media.

The former Grey Goose restaurant at 170 Jefferson St. is now The Goose Lexington and operating under a new ownership team featuring several former employees of Portofino, which shuttered during the pandemic.

“It’s the quality and service you know with a fresh, casual menu,” said Kristen Richardson, a part owner in the venture.

The Goose Lexington had a soft opening in early May, with indoor dining and a covered patio that seats up to 70, Richardson said.

Papi’s at Palomar opened a new location in late April at 3901 Harrodsburg Road. The casual Mexican restaurant was the first tenant to open at the new Fountains at Palomar shopping center development.

Tomo Restaurant on East High Street recently reopened with a new menu and refreshed décor. While sushi is no longer on the menu, new items include grilled pork belly, katsu curry rice, shrimp tempura tacos, and a variety of soba, udon and ramen noodle dishes, as well as rotating specials. In addition, Tomo has added a Manna Shop soft serve ice cream bar and a “One Day” brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

“You will find some of the classic Tomo that you know and love has stayed while we have added in fresh new dishes,” a social media post said. “We’ve created a brand new menu from scratch that we can’t wait to share with you.”

West Sixth Brewing recently announced its expansion into northern Kentucky with the opening of West Sixth Box Park, an open-air taproom at the Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee. It was slated to open in late May.

Harvey’s Bar is being reinvented on West Main Street as a collective known as The Grove Lex, with an opening date to be announced, according to its Facebook page.

“Fusing distinctive drinks, savory eats and private events in a tasteful eccentric atmosphere, The Grove is not just Lexington’s newest eclectic hot spot, it’s a micro-community that supports small businesses and the community that helped shape us,” the post said.

So far Fable Wine and Charcuterie and a new gourmet food truck, called Luna, have joined the collective.

Big Kahuna Hawaiian BBQ has opened on Liberty Road following a May 1 grand opening, serving a variety of traditional Hawaiian- style plate lunches and sandwiches.

Big City Pizza has opened a second Lexington location at 2312 Sir Barton Way, #110, in the former iChing location.

Founded in Nicholasville in 2014 by Johnny Hunt, the Big City concept expanded to Lexington’s Chinoe Shopping Center in 2016. The Hamburg location is open for counter service and delivery seven days a week. Out- door dining is also available.

Menu items include Big City’s signature New York Style and Chicago style pizzas, as well as calzones, salads and desserts, including ice cream from Richmond-based Mad Scoop.