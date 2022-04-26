Lexington landmark closes its doors while others prepare to open theirs

While a Lexington landmark has closed its doors, several other restaurants are poised to welcome diners to new establishments this summer.

After more than 48 years in business, Max’s Loudon Square Buffet, operated by owner Max Flannery, closed in early April at 801 N. Broadway.

Officials with LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria at Brannon Crossing announced in early April the restaurant would be closing due to unmet sales expectations. Other Central Kentucky locations will remain open, and a new First Watch restaurant, also operated by One Holland Restaurant Group, will open in the space later this summer.

Sultan Mediterranean Cuisine has opened at 4750 Hartland Pkwy.

Stoners Pizza Joint announced an anticipated April opening at 547 S. Limestone. According to its website, the restaurant offers a variety of pizzas, calzones, strombolis, fresh salads and smoked wings.

Salt & Vinegar, first opened in Blue Stallion Brewing, has opened a second location at Ethereal Brewing Public House at 102 W. Vine St. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Although our brand will remain true to our German and American Southern roots, we will be operating different seasonal menus at each location,” the post said.

Mussels from Lady Remoulade, which opened at 900 N. Broadway.

Lady Remoulade has opened at 900 N. Broadway with a menu boasting starters like surf and turf tartare, alligator and yardbird bites, and charcuterie. Entrees include salmon escalopes, shrimp and grits, and roasted chicken legs.

DashMart has opened at 1335 S. Broadway and is available for online orders. According to the company, “DashMart is a new type of convenience store, offering both household essentials and restaurant items from ice cream and chips, to cough medicine and dog food, to spice rubs and packaged desserts from the local restaurants you love on DoorDash.”

Vallozzi’s, which has locations in Pittsburgh and in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, is opening a location in downtown Versailles, according to owner Julian Vallozzi. Menus for the original locations feature a variety of pastas made in-house, the Vallozzi Burger and a variety of panini-style sandwiches, as well as crab cakes, eggplant parmesan and pizzas.

“Very excited to be taking Vallozzi’s on the road with a third location now underway in Versailles, Kentucky,” the post said. “See you this fall in the Bluegrass State.”

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand is opening another Lexington location at Lexington Green. Peggy Wadkins, who’s opening the location along with her husband, Antuan Wadkins, said plans are to open in early June. The other two locations in Lexington are operated by other franchisees, she explained, and this location was ideal for their personal goals.

“We chose this location because we love the beautiful Lexington Green environment,” she said. “The location is very accessible, and we will have a drive-thru for grab-and-go service.”

Castello’s build-your-own-pasta-bowl restaurant is slated to open in April at 4371 Old Harrodsburg Road, in South Elkhorn Village.

A “coming soon” sign was posted recently at the Hub, 685 S. Limestone, for a new Which Wich restaurant.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse opened its new location recently at 1080 S. Broadway.