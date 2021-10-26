New Peruvian Restaurant, Soft-Serve Shop, Athens Lunchroom and more dining news

If you love a good chicha morada, chicharron or ceviche — or simply enjoy trying new cuisines from other countries — a new Lexington restaurant will be reason to celebrate.

Maty’s Authentic Peruvian Cuisine is slated to open mid-November at 4371 Old Harrodsburg Road, Ste. 160, according to owner/chef Maria Rivera.

Originally from Lima, Peru, Rivera has lived in Lexington since 2003. Rivera said she’s been cooking since she was 11 years old and was taught by her father, who underscored the importance of using only the freshest ingredients.

“The star dishes, I think, will be the variety of ceviches and the Lomo Saltado — beef with sauteed onions, tomatoes and Peruvian peppers,” she said, adding that saltado also comes in chicken and mushroom varieties.

There will also be desserts, including Peruvian- style tres leches cake, as well as wine, domestic and Peruvian beer, sandwiches and kids’ meals.

In other foodie news, several popular restaurants are opening up second locations. In addition to the new location of Local Taco coming soon to Hamburg, El Charro Authentic Mexican Cuisine announced on its Facebook page that a second location will open soon at the Brighton Shoppes on the corner of Man O’ War and Liberty Road.

After announcing it was under construction in summer 2020, Lexington’s second Sedona Taphouse location is set to open mid-October at 1950 Newtown Pike.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will open a second Lexington location, at 3070 Lakecrest Circle.

Habibis Sweets & Pastries had its soft opening at Julietta Market recently. Soul to Go has also opened at the market, with menu items including alligator bites and macaroni balls.

After three years and originally opening as J. Gumbo’s, The Belt Line is closing and the business is up for sale, according to owner/ chef Robbie Morgan.

“I will be looking for a buyer who wants to pick up where I left off and make this thing the success that it can be,” she said.

Athens Lunchroom has opened at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike, located in a circa-1927 former schoolhouse building purchased by Athens Properties LLC in 2019. Longtime restaurateur and Lexington native Frank Bickel opened the fast casual restaurant, his wife said. The restaurant will serve lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays, with fresh sandwiches, salads, baked goods and hot items prepared by the “Lunch Lady Squad.” IP&J Cuban Food’s Jesus Gonzalez is head chef for the new establishment, bringing along his signature Cuban sandwich, ropa vieja, black beans and rice and more.

The Lunchroom also has grab-and-go items, wine, signature cocktails and beer, and will be open for brunch and beverages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday and Sunday of each month and for private events. Breakfast and expanded services are in the works and catering, and group delivery services are already underway.

Toa & Mike Green, owners/operators of Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, announced they are opening a new soft-serve concept at 3735 Palomar Centre Drive #230 this November. Called BoBi Cones, after the couple’s children, Bodhi and Bindi, the menu will initially include five flavors of soft serve and a variety of cones.

“Mike and I have always loved soft serve ice cream and wanted to bring a concept that would be fun, delicious and a place of joy, just as Crank & Boom has been.. We love the Palomar neighborhood and can’t wait to serve the community there with this brand new concept,” said Toa Green.

Tropical Smoothie is now open at Coliseum Plaza on the corner of Rose Street and Avenue of Champions.

Pita Pit is opening a new location near the University of Kentucky. According to the company’s website, the franchise began in Canada in 1995, then spread to the United States, with a menu that features a variety of customized bowls and wraps.

Timmy Two Time’s Cocktails and Burgers is now open in the Keithshire Shopping Center at 3330 Partner Place. Its Facebook page recently touted the Danger Dog, a deep-fried bacon-wrapped beef hot dog with sauteed onions.