2 Fisted Willie’s, The Greenery, and more local openings

2 Fisted Willie’s is now open at 388 Woodland Ave., featuring a rooftop patio along with craft cocktails, shots, live music, and more.

The Greenery coffee and social space at The Grove Lex is now open at 200 W. Main St.

BK’s Cookies & More has opened a new storefront at 356 Longview Plaza, Lexington. The store has scheduled cookie-making classes, new variety sampling events, and more. In addition to cookies, there are brownies, ice cream, sundaes, and cookie butter to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Parlour Lexington has opened at the former O’Charley’s location at 2099 Harrodsburg Rd.

Sand Trap, new indoor golf simulator with a full bar, has opened at 2532 Regency Rd.

Lexington-based Drake’s is expanding to Elizabethtown in late October, with additional locations planned for Ashland, Bowling Green, and Terre Haute, Indiana.

With hibachi, teriyaki, and tempura, Osaka Hamburg has opened a new location inside the Holiday Inn at 1976 Justice Dr.

Brewer Dude, a homebrew supply store and microbrewery, recently held a grand reopening for its new location at 740 National Ave.

Thea’s Bass and Biddy Kitchen, offering fried chicken and fried fish with a variety of house-made sauces, has opened a standalone storefront in Greyline Station at 101 W. Loudon Ave.

Little Spoon Creamery in Richmond recently held its grand opening at 2055 Lantern Ridge Dr., Richmond. The scoop shop offers Lexington-based Crank and Boom ice cream, and soft serve with toppings.

