Goodwood opening in Lexington, LexLive prepares to go live and more

John M. Wurth Ted Mitzlaff

A new brewpub is opening in Lexington late this year, joining sister locations in Louisville and Frankfort, with a fourth location on the way.

Known for using limestone water and wood-aging its beers, Louisville-based Goodwood will open its doors in the former Mellow Mushroom location at 200 Lexington Green Circle.

“We love Lexington and are looking forward to expanding into that market,” said Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff. “We certainly think that’s a great area, and a high-growth area, in Lexington.”

The main restaurant footprint is 5,300 square feet, including a bar with 40 tap handles. There’s a mezzanine for a brewery system and for overflow seating or private events, as well as a covered outdoor space that can be used year-round, Mitzlaff said.

The location will serve Goodwood’s core seven-beer lineup, with additional seasonal varieties. The company has also introduced a whisky and bourbon, with a signature rye soon to be unveiled.

A Jeffersonville, Indiana, location was poised to open in March, however an electrical fire in the building pushed those plans back to early next year.

Other Lexington-area restaurant happenings include the following:

The LexLive, a new entertainment complex on South Broadway, is set to open this fall with a 10-screen movie theater, 13 bowling lanes, an arcade, party space and more. A restaurant and three full-service bars are also included in the venue. According to the its website, the 300-seat Game Day Sports Bar will have “shareables, street tacos, craft burgers, hearty salads, hearth-oven pizzas, sandwiches and more options that change with the season,” as well as cocktails, beer, wine and spirits. The Corner Bar will have 50 bourbons and other spirits, as well as local beers, a variety of wines, cocktails, small plates and snacks. There will also be a concessions area.

The University of Kentucky is bringing an innovation and esports venue to campus, complete with a food hall called The Cornerstone Exchange with seven stalls, said UK Executive Director for Strategic Analysis and Policy Melody J. Flowers. A grand opening is planned for January, though one vendor — A Cup of Commonwealth — will open this fall.

“We are working with a great lineup of local and regional food and beverage providers, Flowers said.

UK has also welcomed The Seafood Lady and Nathan’s Taqueria to Kroger Field as food vendors, according to an early October Facebook post.

On Sept. 28, Wm. Tarr Distillery began bottling its Manchester Reserve whiskey blend at 1170 Manchester St., reviving Lexington’s first officially registered distillery brand on the site of its original operation, thanks to modern-day co-founders Jill Bakehorn and Barry Brinegar and UK football Coach Mark Stoops.

Nearby, the Rickhouse Pub opened in mid-September in the Pepper Rickhouse, featuring more than 100 varieties of beer and cider. The pub menu includes soups, salads and appetizers like cheese sticks and pulled-pork nachos, plus a wide variety of burgers and chicken sandwiches, pizza, Stromboli and a meatball sub, as well as desserts. Axe-throwing venue Battle Axes, LLC, is also onsite.

Joella’s Hot Chicken has announced a forthcoming second Lexington location. According to the company’s website, the new location will be at 2305 Sir Barton Way. The menu will feature jumbo tenders, wings, chicken and waffles, and Southern sides.

Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery at 4561 Iron Works Pike, the Bluegrass Regional Marketplace, has closed, according to a late September Facebook post, citing effects of the pandemic. The restaurant was known for its scratch-made Southern fare and special fish fry Friday and Sunday brunch events.

Honnah Lee Bubble Tea has reemerged under new ownership. Then-owner Deb Shambro previously announced on Facebook that its Harrodsburg Road location, open for nine years, would close Aug. 15. But Shambro posted an update that her grandson and his wife purchased the building and will be keeping all the same recipes.

“I couldn’t be more excited, I had no idea they were going to make this offer, but I am so grateful they did,” the post said.

El Patio, a new Mexican restaurant, has opened for lunch and dinner at 2628 Richmond Road, with offerings that include build-your-own nachos, combination platters, house specialties, seafood, fajitas, kids’ menu and desserts. Drink options include beer, margaritas and daiquiris.

As of Oct. 6, ItalX has opened at long last at 160 W. Main St., promising avant-garde Italian fare and including handmade pasta by chef Jonathan Lundy.

Boonedogs Bar & Restaurant is planning for a fall opening, featuring a menu of dressed-up hotdogs, artisan sausages, and a full bar and cocktail menu, founding partner Tim Jones said.

Jones is launching the restaurant at 5902 Old Richmond Road with his wife, Jessica Jones, and Hil and Charlotte Boone. He said he wants people to feel comfortable and casual when they stop by and full when they leave.

“For us, it’s something we’re excited to bring back to the neighborhood and this area of town,” he said.

These aren’t just regular hot dogs — the idea is to provide quality buns, meats and fresh, creative toppings. “We’re playing with pheasant and wild boar, venison — lots of really interesting things,” Jones said.

And, with a package liquor license in hand, the restaurant will also be able to sell bottles of wine and bourbon and cases of beer. There will be indoor and outdoor seating, including picnic tables in warmer months and a covered, heated deck.

Bandido Taqueria Mexicana held its grand opening in late September for its newest location in Lexington, near UK at 535 S. Upper St. The restaurant was founded in San Diego in 1974 and has two Louisville locations. The menu has a variety of burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, elote, tacos, nachos and sides.

Biscuit Belly has announced it will add two or three new locations in Lexington by 2022 — in the Beaumont/Palomar, UK campus area and Richmond Road/Hamburg area. The restaurant opened its first location in Louisville in 2019, and according to its website, to its website, it is a fast, casual biscuit-centric eatery serving breakfast and brunch daily.