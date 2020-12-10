Quick Bites: Pho KYtchen takes off, two Lexington mainstays hit pause, and more

Restaurateurs are surely hoping 2021 will bring a major rebound for the industry, which faced more than its share of challenges in 2020.

Some newcomers are debuting new ventures, including An Cao, owner of Pho KYtchen. The restaurant is operating out of an incubator kitchen at Pasta Garage Italian Café on Delaware Avenue and offers carryout as well as delivery via DoorDash.

Cao was born in Vietnam and traveled the world as a flight attendant for 13 years. She ate lots of pho as a child and returned to it again and again during layovers.

Owner An Cao has launched Pho KYtchen from the incubator kitchen at Pasta Garage Italian Café on Delaware Avenue.

“I ate so many bowls of pho at that time,” she said. “Being a flight attendant, I was away from home a lot. The only comfort food for me was a bowl of pho noodle soup.”

Three years ago, Cao attended culinary school in Vietnam to master pho making. She was mentored by a street vendor who taught her the nuances of making the flavorful soup and even shared her recipe.

After refining the recipe on her own over time, Cao accepted the oˇer of taking a voluntary leave from the airline during COVID-19 and decided to open her own pho restaurant. And, as a University of Kentucky graduate, she chose Lexington for its location.

She said her pho consists of a rich, long-simmered beef bone broth with ginger, onions, shallots, star anise, cardamom and other spices, along with Thai basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno and a side of lime wedges. Also on the menu are Vietnamese egg rolls, banh mi and pork rolls.

She had a brief, soft opening in September 2020 but closed to care for her ailing mother. A grand opening was set for early December.

“I’m super excited to get it going here,” she said. “I have a good support system.”

The University of Kentucky will have more dining options in the Cornerstone Exchange food hall, as late last year it was announced via press release that joining the lineup of vendors are Ethereal Brewing and Miyako Poke Bowl.

Portofino restaurant in Lexington announced it was closing until COVID restrictions were lifted. Inquiries about whether the restaurant would reopen after that time weren’t returned.

Inebriated Baker owner Danielle Rowell reports that her shop’s opening in the Julietta Market in Greyline Station has been pushed back, likely to spring of 2021, though she is still taking phone and online orders with free delivery. The bakery touts itself as offering “edible cocktails” by way of boozy cupcakes, pies, candies and cheese spreads.

After announcing it would close, then reopen under new ownership, Honnah-Lee Bubble Tea has closed again according to its Facebook page.

Healthy grab-and-go dining options are expanding this month with the planned opening of LeanFeast at 220 Ruccio Way, Ste 190, in Lexington. Founded on the west coast in 2015, the chain has 13 locations (most in California) with six more expected in 2021, said Collins Youngblood, who’s bringing the new location to town.

He said his location will have limited indoor seating, with phone/online ordering available, as well as delivery options in the future. An app will also launch in 2021, he said.

“A description of LeanFeast might lend itself to a Chipotle/Subway hybrid with all the conveniences of a clean eatery,” Youngblood said. “Within our store, you’ll find a variety of flavor proteins [chicken, steak, fish and ground turkey], a variety of vegetable options, and multiple carbohydrates to choose from. Customers select their desired portion sizing of a protein, a carb and a veggie ... it’s as simple as that. Meals are prepared before the customer, and they have the option of taking it to go or dining in.”

Bluegrass Stockyards has announced the opening of its new restaurant, The Cattle Drive, which has appropriately named menu items including First Bid Breakfast, Second Bid Breakfast and the Auctioneer’s Breakfast — consisting of different combinations of eggs, sausage, country ham, bacon and sides.

Other menu items include steak, burgers, chicken and a variety of sandwiches, sides and salads.

Formaggio Italiano restaurant in Georgetown announced on its Facebook page that its last day of business would be Dec. 21. “We could not have made it this far without your support the past five years,” the post said.

Ranada’s Kitchen chef Ranada Riley announced in late November via Facebook Live that she was relocating from her South Ashland location for a roomier property at the corner of Woodland Avenue and High Street.

She describes the new restaurant, which was previously home to Chatham’s restaurant and the original Ramsey’s location prior to that, as a mashup of her previous restaurant experiences with Lexington Diner and Ranada’s Bistro. The menu will feature burgers, steaks and more, along with family meals, and is expected to open in mid to late January, depending on COVID restrictions.

“I can’t wait to really get in there and get to work,” she said in the video.

J. Michael Connor, president/CEO of Knoxville-based Chop House parent company Connor Concepts Inc., confirmed via email that the Lexington location at 2640 Richmond Road has closed after 26 years. He said restaurants in other states have fared relatively well during the pandemic but cited “restrictive” regulations here as factoring into the decision.

Joella’s Hot Chicken’s new Hamburg location had a grand opening planned for early December at 2305 Sir Barton Way, Lexington. The Louisville-based chain has locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Florida and Georgia.

Bobby and Jennifer Murray, owners of the Merrick Inn, announced that they will be closing the restaurant, including for curbside pick-up and patio dining, until spring or “until we receive some kind of relief from Governor Beshear’s mandates,” they said in a Facebook post. “We have exhausted every opportunity we know of to make this work. Our staˇ is our family, and this is very hard for us to do. If we close now, we will be able to keep lights and heat on and save this 45-year-old business. … Thank you for all your love and support. Our staff needs your prayers.”

