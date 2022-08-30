A Wildcat-themed deli, hot chicken and frozen custard highlight new openings

× Expand Big Blue Deli recently opened on North Limestone. The Wildcat-themed deli features specialty sandwiches named for each of the eight years Kentucky has won an NCAA basketball championship.

Chicken joints, pub fare, ramen establishments and a UK-themed deli are some of the newcomers on the Lexington restaurant scene this fall.

Big Blue Deli has opened at 227 N. Limestone, says owner Zac Wright, whose food and beverage experience at Country Boy Brewing and Oscar Diggs helped prepare him for his first restaurant venture.

“The deli is UK/Wildcat theme, with the place loaded in retro and unique UK memorabilia and unique UK-themed items,” Wright said. “Each sandwich is named after a year we have won a national championship in basketball. We are huge Cats fans.”

Wright said his restaurant will be using all Boar’s Head products for its meat, cheeses and sauces, with a goal of offering a high-quality sandwich downtown.

The new Local Taco Hamburg has opened, according to its Facebook page. Like the flagship restaurant on North Limestone, the new location also serves brunch.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in early August on Richmond Road.

Andy’s Frozen Custard opened a location at 1200 S. Broadway.

Drick’s Treats recently opened in Julietta Market. The shop features ornately decorated cupcakes, cakesicles, truffles, mini cheesecakes, chocolate-covered pretzels and more sweet treats.

Also at Julietta Market you’ll find gourmet candied nuts purveyor Joy Nuts, which held a ribbon cutting in August.

B’Juiced, formerly of Greyline Station, now serves its fresh juices, smoothies and other health-conscious options at Jewell Hall on UK’s campus, only one of the new food offerings available to students this year.

New Orleans-style café PJ’s Coffee has two locations on campus — at Gatton College of Business and Economics and J. David Rosenberg College of Law. Einstein Bagels is reopening at the Chem-Phys building, and Local Restaurant Row in Fresh Food Company @ The 90 will feature an expanded rotation of local restaurants this year.

Lee Travis, new owner/operator of Lexington Seafood Co., described some of the changes he’s making to the establishment in advance of a planned October grand reopening.

The shop will continue to o.er a variety of fresh seafood options, including organic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, halibut, sea bass and more. “I would like to slow roll a small lunch menu over the next few weeks and have begun o.ering salmon burgers and crab cakes in the case, too,” Travis said.

After launching earlier this year, Bites of the Bluegrass has already expanded to a new town with a Danville Walking Food Tour twice monthly Saturday afternoons starting in late August, the tour company recently announced.

Changes were announced at Horse and Jockey in Lexington. Though the bar at 131 Cheapside will remain open daily, “sadly we will be closing our kitchen to the public and will be focusing more on catering private events and parties,” a Facebook post said.

A tabletop gaming pub called Villainous has opened at 191 Jefferson St. with villain-themed artwork, tabletop games and classic arcade machines, according to its Facebook page, which lists a variety of signature cocktails, beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages and pizza, burgers, wings, chicken strips and more on the menu.

After a brief pause for renovations, Saul Good Restaurant & Pub officials unveiled new menu items and a new look, including works displayed by local artists, and happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. at its Fayette Mall-area location.

Ume Craft Ramen announced it will open this fall at 867 S. Broadway. “We painstakingly prepare tonkotsu, shoyu and vegan ramen with the highest quality ingredients,” representatives said, adding that the handcrafted ramen will be available both for dine-in and takeout.

Cincinnati-based Zundo Ramen and Donburi will open a new location at 127 West Tiverton Way (formerly Outback Steakhouse) in mid-September, chef Han Lin said.

The restaurant will have izakaya style Japanese fare, with sushi, robata yaki, and special homemade noodles, he said, with great care taken in ingredient selection, including the Berkshire pork — known in Japan as kurobata — sourced from small Iowa farms.

“Our tonkotsu [pork bone] broth is made with highest quality ingredients and pork bones,” he said. “Our entire cooking process takes more than 12 hours, which results in a rich and creamy white broth. We prepare every topping using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients.”

Keep an eye out too for the opening of KPot Korean BBQ and hot pot, set to open soon at 2860 Richmond Road.

Laila’s Café has opened on North Broadway in Georgetown with sandwiches, coffee-based beverages, bagels and more. Also in Georgetown, Desserts by Rebecca has opened on East Main Street.

J Renders Speakeasy event space, with seating for up to 50 guests, has opened at 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle next to its restaurant location.

Some restaurant owners announced their establishments’ closure recently, including west African-inspired Sav’s Grill at 630 E. Main St., which was set to close Aug. 27, according to owner Mamadou “Sav” Savane.

“I knew it would be sad for a lot of our customers but sometimes that’s a reality. We’ve been trying so hard to keep up with the ever-changing new world we’re living in,” Savane said in a Facebook video announcing the closure.

Sav’s Chill Ice Cream and Sav’s Chill Wagon will continue, and Sav’s Piment hot sauce will continue to be available at select local retailers and restaurants.

Mexican restaurant LaTaquiza announced it would be opening its second Lexington location in the former Sav’s space.

Trindy’s in Georgetown has closed, its owners announced, citing staffing and air conditioning woes. The Lexington location will remain open, as well as a food truck and catering operations.