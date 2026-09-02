Quick Bites: Seven Elms Cafe, Matchang Matcha, Lemon Tree Cafe, and more

There’s a generous angel’s touch in the dessert and operation at Seven Elms Cafe

A new lunchtime café with Touched by an Angel Bread Pudding has another angelic angle — an easy way for customers to help feed the less fortunate.

Opened in mid-August, Seven Elms Cafe is located at the corner of 7th Street and Elm Tree Lane in Lexington’s east end. Owner Bruce Jones said in 2023 he purchased the building that had formerly housed The Green Lantern Restaurant Bar, which relocated.

“We are offering quality sandwiches and homemade soups, along with a couple of salads and home baked items,” Jones said. And the featured dessert is Touched by an Angel Bread Pudding, featuring a bourbon sauce using Angel’s Envy Bourbon in honor of Jones’ late friend and brand founder Lincoln Henderson.

About $1,000 had been collected by press time for the café’s Giving Tree. Guests can pre-pay for a sandwich or soup, and a “leaf” will be added to the tree for anyone who is in need to choose a leaf and receive that item at no cost, Jones said.

In other Lexington-area food and beverage industry news:

A new nail salon serving cocktails, Polish Lounge, was set for an August opening at 4257 Harrodsburg Road, Ste. 140, Lexington with a full range of nail care services coupled with craft coffee, matcha, refreshers, cocktails and wine, according to its Facebook page and website.

A couple of local favorites have been listed for sale, including Mr. Shawarma in Nicholasville, and Al-Taj Mediterranean Bakery & Sweets at 4097 Nichols Park Drive, #116, in Lexington.

Al-Taj officials noted on social media that they’ll remain open during this process.

“We will continue every single day during our regular hours — serving you with the same love, care and quality that you have always known — until we find the right buyer to take over the business,” the post said.

Al-Taj is known for baklava, cookies, pies, Dubai chocolates and other sweet treats.

Nic & Norman’s officials announced their Main Street Lexington location’s closure as of Aug. 1, adding, “...while it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, we’re incredibly grateful to every guest who walked through our doors and every team member who poured their heart into making this restaurant what it was.”

New Orleans-inspired PJ’s Coffee is arriving and operating at several area Estepp Energy-run gas stations, according to C-Store Dive, which adds that this Big Easy brand coffee will be available via either full café style with drive thru or in store at end cap locations or counters.

× Expand Matchang Matcha café on National Avenue in Lexington’s eastern downtown includes a range of Filipino matcha drinks. Photo furnished

Matchang Matcha Filipino-inspired matcha cafe has opened at 833 National Ave., Lexington, within Wildfire Yoga Studio. Limited release fall specials starting Aug. 30, include Ube Pumpkin Matcha, Banana Bread Matcha and Biko Brown Sugar Matcha; see their Instagram posts for availability.

Ethnos Cafe has opened at 189 E. Brannon Road, Nicholasville, serving European style breakfast, lunch and dinners, sourdough bread, desserts and coffee.

Darling Wine Bar is expanding to open Hello Darling Bar & Bottle at 128 Deweese St., Ste. 120. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports light lunches and snacks will also be served here.

The Never Say Die bourbon brand is opening a tasting room, pub and distillery at 259 W. Short St., Lexington this fall. Meanwhile, New Era Distillery planned a Sept. 2, ribbon cutting on its 333 E. Short St. location, which will feature a combination distillery, gift shop, tasting room and social club.

Mai Thai Restaurant at 304 Southland Drive has been sold and according to its Facebook page would close Aug. 31; it’s unclear when and how it might reopen under new ownership. Cottage Cafe in Nicholasville closed in mid-August after 20 years in business.

× Expand University of Kentucky student-run restaurant Lemon Tree Cafe has a new on-campus home at the recently renovated Scovell Hall. Photo by Matt Barton | UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

Lemon Tree Cafe at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Food and Environment has moved to the renovated and expanded Scovell Hall on campus.

After a devastating fire more than a year ago, Miyako restaurant reported August 2026, as its planned reopening time frame, but work appeared ongoing in mid-August.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap are looking at the Lexington market for new franchise locations, and that Smalls Sliders and Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii are coming to the Idle Hour shopping center.

Thirsty for more? Fizzy Fox dirty soda shop, featuring Golden Hour baked goods, is open at 460 Southland Drive.

Wilmore Scoops and Slices is coming to 319 E. Main St., Wilmore in the former Sims Drugstore.

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