Quick Bites: The Rail taking reservations for up to 2,000; local restaurant palate adds new tastes

× Expand The Rail, located at the 43-acre Commons Entertainment District off Leestown Road, is scheduled to host its first acts in January, 2027. Image furnished

The Rail, a flex-capacity entertainment venue aiming to bring top national acts to town, has its first five shows scheduled for January, officials say, and is ready to book private events like holiday gatherings and Christmas parties.

Co-owned and operated by concert promoter Peachtree Entertainment, The Rail can set up for 1,000 theater seats or 2,200 standing on two levels with no obstructed views. It’s in the 43-acre Commons Entertainment District off Leestown Road just west of downtown Lexington and offers six full-service bars among its amenities.

“Food and beverage will also be an important part of the experience at The Rail, with specialty drinks available alongside the venue’s live shows and private events,” said Megan Garrett, marketing manager at The Rail. “We’re excited to bring the venue to life and begin welcoming guests for a full slate of events in the months ahead.”

In other local food- and beverage-industry happenings:

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Coopers Hawk Winery & Restaurant is coming to Rose Garland Place shopping center in Nicholasville, the national chain’s first Kentucky location.

Though the exact opening timeline wasn’t released, the restaurant will seat 300 and feature a menu of American and international fusion dishes, along with guided wine tastings in a Napa Valley-style atmosphere, the article said.

A new Cuban restaurant El Rincon Cubano Authentic Cuban Food is open at 1424 Versailles Road in Lexington, serving up specialties like ropa vieja, roasted pork, rice, beans and traditional sides, according to a social media post.

A cafe by Sara Wood, owner of girlsgirlsgirls Burritos called Star Girls was set to open in late October at Triangle Park, 400 W. Main St., Lexington.

“It’s an outdoor cafe and full bar serving Kentucky Proud food,” Wood said. “We’ve made fun updates to the space, including turning all the windows into open service windows so guests can sit with us right at the ‘kitchen counter’ and enjoy food and drinks, or take your order out to the park lawn with one of our picnic blankets, or enjoy it by the (Triangle Park) fountains.”

A mural by renowned Kentucky artist Ken Burney is featured at the cafe, meant to highlight all the Kentucky seasons. In the winter, there’s a hot chocolate bar for children and adult beverages for parents and enclosed, warm seating at the cafe bar, Wood said.

“Guests can look forward to jazzy happy hours, a rotating special board, and engaging collaborations with neighboring parks and businesses,” Wood said.

A new Pakistani & Indian catering company Kainats Kitchen has opened in Lexington with entrees featured on its social media posts like chicken chana daal, mutton mince with peas and potatoes and aloo qeema matar.

Joseph Beth Booksellers and its Bronte Bistro at Lexington Green are now owned by Barnes & Noble.

Goodfellas Pizzeria is planning to open a new location in the Palomar Centre area at 3775 Harrodsburg Road, a property that was most recently a Fazoli’s.

After a positive turn in business, Al-Taj Mediterranean Bakery’s owner has posted on social media that he isn’t planning to sell the business after all. It’s on Nichols Park Drive in south Lexington near the Nicholasville Road Walmart.

“As long as we continue to have customers coming through the doors like we have been over the last few weeks, we can continue to keep the bakery open — and that is because of YOU!” Owner Rami Wadee wrote on Facebook.

Following a devastating fire in early 2025, sushi/hibachi restaurant Miyako is now open again at 2547 Richmond Road, Lexington, just east of New Circle Road.

A Mediterranean buffet called Mangal is opening in Tates Creek Shopping Center.

A new Parlour Pizza is open at 1997 Justice Dr., Hamburg, the chain’s second Lexington location, and Mellow Mushroom will open in the Hamburg area later this year. Two prior local Mellow Mushroom locations closed — the last one in 2022.

As of Oct. 6, OBC Kitchen has moved to The Commons at 125 Turner Commons Way.

× Expand OBC Kitchen has been a Lexington dining destination since its 2014 opening. The restaurant recently relocated to The Commons off Leestown Rd. Image furnished

Ume Craft Ramen is closing, but in its place a new concept Cha & Chi will open, serving Korean fried chicken, ramen and more when it opens later this fall, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A new eatery Currito, with healthy bowls, salads, wraps, smoothies and more, is coming to 3957 Fountainblue Lane.

Though Hot Head Burritos on Newtown Center Way is closed, a Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will replace it by year’s end, multiple media outlets are reporting. And speaking of goings and comings, Son of A Burger officials announced their permanent closure, and that Wyng Kyng would be taking its spot at 833 Georgetown St., Lexington, as of mid-October.

Salt Smashburger Food Truck is now serving in the Lexington area at 930 S. Broadway near the Shell gas station.

Two local Starbucks locations at 101 Hat Trick Way off Richmond Road near I-75 and 1745 Sharkey Way just off Leestown Road in Towne Center were closed in late September as part of nationwide store closings.

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