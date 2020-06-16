Quick Bites: Lexington’s restaurant landscape expanding

As Lexington's restaurants begin to reopen for sit-down dining, several new establishments join the city's growing restaurant scene, while others have announced that they are closing permanently.

Well-known Louisville-based seafood restaurant Seafood Lady, operated by chef Nichelle Thurston, has expanded to Lexington. The restaurant, which also operates a food truck and has been featured on Food Network, is located at 833 Georgetown Street. The restaurant’s website has posted a Lexington menu that includes seafood combo platters, po’ boys and shrimp, oyster, fish, lobster and crab-based dishes and sides.

Bazaar Eatery, located in Ethereal Brewing Public House at 102 W. Vine St., has expanded its carryout-only service to include dine-in and patio seating, following several weeks of delays due to the pandemic.

“It feels like we got a super extended soft open,” executive chef Mitch Boggs said.

The restaurant began as a food truck that operated summer 2017 through 2019 serving nachos, tacos, burritos and more. Now, along with carryout, Bazaar Eatery offers reservations for sit-down service during lunch and dinner.

Elixir Downtown, 249 West Short Street, has opened with amended weekly hours, including for weekend brunch service and dinner and drinks, as well as live entertainment.

Wild Thyme Cooking, 1060 Chinoe Road suite 108, has announced a series of cooking classes and children's summer camps for July, both operating with limited capacity and in accordance with CDC guidelines. Additionally, al fresco dining returns on Friday evenings in July with a "Vino and Vinyl" event featuring a seasonal menu from Chef Allison Davis. Diners are encouraged to bring their favorite vinyl to play on a turntable and sound system set up on the patio.

Papi’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar announced on social media that a second location, Papi’s Rapido, is coming soon at 1214 South Broadway. The restaurant will offer patio seating and drive-through service, as well as a menu offering tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other items.

In these challenging times, some restaurants have announced that they have closed their doors for good.

Gather On Main announced its closure in late May, and the TGI Friday’s on Pavilion Way is also no more. Denny’s on Nicholasville Road has closed, and a number of restaurants are looking for new venues after the Summit at Fritz Farm announced in May that The Barn food hall at the Summit was closing.

Nick Ryan’s on Jefferson Street is listed as “closed until further notice” on Facebook, and the Cheddar’s restaurant in Hamburg closed after sustaining heavy damage in a fire in mid-May. Logan’s Roadhouse near Fayette Mall was listed in June on Facebook as “temporarily closed,” and the Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe in Hamburg closed, though the Southland Drive location remains open.