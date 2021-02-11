Quick Bites: Lexington Restaurant News

Even in the midst of a pandemic, new restaurants are popping up around Lexington, with local Mexican food lovers having extra reason to rejoice.

In late January, Dayton-based Hot Head Burritos announced a Lexington location would open in April. According to the company’s website, the new location will be at 1445 Newtown Center Way. The site listed a variety of burritos, tacos, quesadillas, bowls and nachos that can be ordered off the “mild” or “wild” menus or customized to diners’ tastes.

A new arrival to the Papi’s Mexican Restaurant family is Papi’s at Palomar, located at the new Fountains at Palomar development on Harrodsburg Road. Papi’s Facebook page said in January that the new location will be “opening soon.” Other locations are on Euclid Avenue and South Broadway.

El Taquero opened at 1395 W. Main St. in late January, with menu highlights including tacos, barbacoa, taco salads and fajitas. Traditional Mexican soups Menudo and caldo de res are served on weekends. The location was formerly, albeit briefly, Chatino Buffet Chinese & Mexican Food.

Greyline Station continues to be a draw for food and beverage entrepreneurs, including the forthcoming B’Juiced, which sells juices, smoothies and herbal teas; and Social Vegan, both announced online.

Social Vegan’s business development manager said the vegan restaurant will open the first week of March with veggie skewers, Thai tacos and dumplings among menu highlights. She said the vegan charcuterie board is one of her personal favorites at the restaurant, which will offer dine in and takeout options.

Corto Lima and Athenian Grill are recently announced new participants in the Delivery Co-op employee and restaurant-owned food delivery service, the co-op’s Facebook page notes.

Boonedogs has opened at 5902 Old Richmond Rd., with all-beef hot dogs that can be dressed up with toppings like bacon jam, chili or horseradish mayo; sausages including chorizo, bratwurst and Beyond plant-based sausage; burgers, salads, sides, fountain drinks and a wide variety of bourbons and cocktails.

The Saucy Crab seafood restaurant is coming to Lexington later this year, according to an article in the Hamburg Journal published in late January. The restaurant will be located in the former Texas Roadhouse building on Richmond Road and is a project of the same players in Koi Express restaurants, the article said.

