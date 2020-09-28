Distilled on the move, North Lime heads to Greyline, and more restaurant news

One Lexington dining spot is checking out of its hotel location and into its own storefront while a few others are closing up shop in this month’s installment of Lexington food and beverage industry happenings.

Distilled restaurant had been located at the Sire Hotel (formerly Gratz Park Inn) on West 2nd Street since opening six years ago, owner Mark Wombles said, but announced recently it would be moving to the former Nick Ryan’s location on Jefferson Street on Sept. 26.

Wombles said he wanted a more noticeable storefront with patio seating, and the new location has a covered patio that could potentially be enclosed this winter to meet COVID-19 dining restrictions.

“We wanted a spot that was more centralized, that had other restaurants around it, and Jefferson Street has always been known as a restaurant street,” Wombles said.

He expects business to double in the new location, and while most menu items will remain, he plans for an overall more casual dining experience. He expected the move to take about a week before opening back up in early October.

“We’re just super excited about it and can’t wait to reopen,” Wombles said.

North Lime Coffee & Donuts is also relocating, from the corner of North Limestone and West Sixth Streets to Greyline Station at the corner of Loudon and North Limestone.

A Sept. 8 Facebook post said: “We are so grateful to all of you for supporting us through the years and helping give us this opportunity to move to a bigger, even more beautiful location.”

The post said the new location is receiving a new floor coating, painted walls and bar installation, with an opening date to be announced.

Tudor’s Biscuit World has signage up at 757 East New Circle Road with promises of opening soon.

Hot dog lovers have a new option in Katie’s Happy Hot Dogs, a mobile hot dog cart by Katie Flora that debuted in mid- August.

Flora said she had wanted to operate a hot dog cart since she was young, and wanted a name that reflected her own fun, cheerful nature. Eventually “Friendly Franks” was nixed in favor of Katie’s Happy Hot Dogs, she said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided it was time to follow her dreams, and after researching carts and hot dogs extensively, she’s selling simple, all-beef hot dogs with special seasonings and “a heaping side of happiness.”

The cart will appear at various locations in Lexington, Versailles and Georgetown, primarily Fri.-Sun. The cart’s schedule can be tracked at the business’s Facebook page, facebook.com/katieshappyhotdogs.

In not-so-happy news, Hopcat has closed at 410 W. Short St. following local speculation to that end. “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the rumors,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “We are permanently closed. We cannot say ‘Thank you’ enough for the support you have given us the past five years.”

The establishment was known for its craft beer and Cozmik fries. The post asked that customers continue to support its local brewery partners.

Lexington-based chain A&W Restaurants confirmed plans for closing its 652 E. Main St. location in late September. The location had been open five years, and the chain operates two other Lexington locations.

Marbled Pig BBQ has launched in Georgetown by husband-and-wife team Chris and Katie Logan and their two sons, offering a varying “Weekly Smoke” menu featuring smoked meat goodness like Carolina pulled pork, Georgetown chopped chicken, brisket, smoked mac n’ cheese and baked beans. They take a limited amount of orders per week and when that cap is reached, the ordering period is closed, Katie said. Then the following week, customers can pick up their orders.

Chris is a captain with the Georgetown Fire Department who formerly worked in the Lexington restaurant industry, including a management position with Bluegrass Hospitality Group, and Katie works for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

“We both have a passion for service to our community and, over the past 10 years, have had a building desire of fitting barbecue somewhere in the midst of our lives,” Katie said.

Plans are to have a full commercial kitchen and/or food truck by spring 2021, she said.

The business can be followed at facebook. com/marbledpigbbq until its website is completed.

Frank and Dino’s Italian restaurant is on track for a late November opening at the corner of Short and Mill, owner Carlo Vaccarezza recently posted on Facebook.

Bombay Palace Indian restaurant has opened at 1801 Alexandria Dr. for dine in, takeout and delivery.

In late August, ItalX, an Italian fine dining concept at the corner of Main and Upper Streets spearheaded by T.J. Cox and Jonathan Lundy, posted on social media that they were about a month out from opening.

Brevedé Coffee Co. opened at 1170 Manchester St. Ste. 110 on Saturday, Sept. 5 with handcrafted coffee and Belgian waffles on the menu.

In Versailles, Alfonso’s Taco Shop has opened at the corner of U.S. 60 and Crossfield.