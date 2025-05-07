Radio Star Lounge Brings ’80s Glam to West Main

Eighties music trivia buffs know that the first video ever aired on MTV, back in August 1981, was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by The Buggles. That iconic moment inspired the name of Radio Star Lounge, a new bar at 123 West Main Street dedicated to all things 1980s. Opened in late March and welcoming guests from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, it’s already become a neon-soaked destination.

Shea Thompson, representing Radio Star Lounge, says the goal was to create “a space that felt nostalgic but elevated.” Guests can reserve VIP booths for a fee, and a second-floor private party space will open soon. “It’s a place where you could sip a great cocktail under the glow of neon, hear a song you hadn’t thought of in years, and immediately be transported,” Thompson said.

Inside, disco ball cocktails and neon-infused décor mingle with classic 1980s movie clips played on overhead screens. The challenge of transforming the former Phoenix & Third Trust Company Building, built in 1906, into an ’80s adult playground fell to Cara Drion Design, which preserved the building’s original architectural details while layering in vibrant color, geometric patterns, and vintage memorabilia.

Thompson believes the 1980s resonate because it was “a time of bold self-expression”—a cultural moment people still crave today. “Radio Star is our love letter to that era: the sound, the sparkle, the spontaneity,” she said. “And, in a world that can sometimes feel a little too serious, we think everyone deserves a place to press play, escape, and just enjoy the night.”

In other food and beverage industry news:

Black Soil KY has launched a mobile food market called Sprout, which will visit locations from June 1 through Nov. 20—in Lexington and as far away as Paducah—to distribute low-cost and free fresh produce and boost food security. Director of Marketing and Special Projects Amber Fuller said community groups can schedule two-hour (or longer) Sprout visits, offering premade farmers’ market grab bags at affordable price points, starting at $2,500 for up to 50 guests. Some visits may be fully sponsored. Email marketing@blacksoilky.com for more details.

× Expand Amber Fuller, Ashley C. Smith, and Krysta Callinan of Black Soil KY stand in front of the nonprofit’s new mobile food market, Sprout.

Mileta has introduced a weekly Sunday brunch, served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring Executive Chef Alex Green’s Kentucky strawberry shortcake with buttermilk biscuits, honey-whipped ricotta and cream; Eggs in Purgatory with Calabrian chili tomato sauce, fontina, and piadina; and crispy fried chicken thighs with smoked onion agrodolce.

Old North Bar has welcomed Irie Flavors to take over its kitchen. While the menu will center on authentic Jamaican dishes, several of Old North Bar’s longtime favorites will remain available.

Operating out of Southland Bagel’s shared kitchen at 428 Southland Dr., The Crown African Cuisine is now serving Ghanaian specialties such as fried yam with fish or turkey wings, fufu with light soup, and jollof rice. Also in the shared kitchen, Lexington Curry House offers lamb vindaloo, chicken tikka masala, butter chicken, biryani, and other South Asian dishes.

After a several-month hiatus, Jasmine Rice owner Kukie Ruadrew will relocate into the former Lee’s Garden space at 680 Lima Dr. on May 1, serving authentic Thai, Vietnamese, and Laotian cuisine.

To celebrate Lexington’s 250th anniversary—and pay homage to the former Wrocklage music club (1988–1996)—Country Boy Brewing has released Wrock Lager, a malt-forward Festbier now available in its taprooms and at select retailers.

As of press time, Kentucky Native Café’s new bakery is nearing completion and hiring staff to join its team.

Damiano Pizza and Pasta has closed its 503 S. Upper St. location, making way for Pollo Azul, a Latin-inspired rotisserie chicken concept slated to open in April.

Lyndon House Bed & Breakfast has announced it has rebranded as Chez Lyndon Manor, marking a new chapter for the historic building.