Railbird’s Economic Impact

According to VisitLex President Mary Quinn Ramer, the initial vision for Railbird was to lean into what makes Kentucky unique, attracting out-of-staters while also appealing to locals.

“We noticed an abundance of nearby festivals that were successful with mostly hyperlocal audiences,” Ramer said. “The goal with Railbird was to build on that interest by tapping into Kentucky music and culture in a way that would draw people in from around the country to see what the city has to offer.”

This aim has been successful, with the economic impact felt everywhere from nearby hotels to restaurants, bourbon distilleries and more.

× Expand Eli Johnson The Railbird Festival, hosted at The Red Mile, typically draws between 40,000 and 45,000 attendees per day

In 2024, Railbird Festival contributed $130.3 million to the economy, according to C3 Presents, including more than $8.8 million in tax revenue. Its activities supported the equivalent of 1,097 full-time jobs.

Per Ramer, hotel room occupancy across the city’s 9,500 hotel rooms averaged 91 percent during Railbird weekend in 2024, compared to about 61 percent average occupancy the rest of the year. Similarly, room rates during festival weekend ballooned to an average of $218.60 per night from $125, with most stays lasting three nights.

Those numbers dipped slightly in 2025 to 86 percent occupancy and $178 per room. Railbird 2026, however, is on track to be its biggest year yet.

In addition to ticket sales already well over 40,000 per day and approaching capacity, Ramer says Lexington’s hotel capacity is already filling up.

One of those is the Marriott City Center, which had 95 percent occupancy in 2025 and an average room rate of $380 per night. General Manager Rich Byrd says this year’s rate has increased to $450 per night, partly due to the strong draw of a top Kentucky-born headlining artist.

“Last year we were fighting to the very end to fill rooms,” Byrd said. “But with Tyler [Childers] returning this year, the demand has been high — so much so that all of our 337 rooms available were booked for Railbird weekend more than two months ago.”

× Expand This year's festival, June 6-7, features acts including The Lumineers, Mountain Grass Unit, Zach Top, Ella Langley, and Tyler Childers.

Another hotel feeling the Railbird bump is SpringHill Suites, which sits directly across from festival host site The Red Mile. Although she couldn’t provide specific numbers, General Manager Kathy Artiles says the establishment’s 108 rooms typically go fast, with most visitors staying three nights and, in some cases, longer, arriving early in the week or staying later to experience other things to do nearby.

“We see a lot of our guests going on distillery tours and exploring the restaurant scene. We’ve also crafted a list of local favorites that includes everything from coffee shops to historic homes,” Artiles said. “The economic impact Railbird has on Lexington is huge, and we want to make sure as many businesses nearby can benefit from it as possible.”

One of those eateries receiving more business and exposure from the festival is DV8 Kitchen. Opened in August 2017 by Rob and Diane Perez as a second-chance employer, the kitchen has seen an 83 percent uptick in business during Railbird weekend across both its Broadway and Third Street locations.

“As a business owner, we love it. It’s not only good for business, but it’s also good for our souls." —Rob Perez

Railbird performers have also visited and shouted out DV8 in the past, including Tyler Childers, who ate at the restaurant prior to his previous festival appearances in 2019 and 2023. Jelly Roll, last year’s headliner, also stopped in at DV8. Formerly incarcerated himself, the singer first known as Jason DeFord found out about the business’ altruistic mission and sent the staff a heap of merch as a way of saying “thanks.” It’s moments like that, Perez says, that stick with him most, even more than the revenue the weekend brings in.

“As a business owner, we love it,” Rob Perez said. “It’s not only good for business, but it’s also good for our souls.”