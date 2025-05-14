RD1 Spirits Opens Distillery at The Commons

× Expand Courtesy RD1 Spirits

RD1 Spirits has opened its new RD1 Distillery at The Commons. The $5 million, 10,215‑square‑foot facility is now one of the newest stops on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and is projected to attract up to 30,000 visitors a year, bolstering both local tourism and economic development, according to representatives.

Designed as a research‑and‑development distillery, the facility features a 240‑barrel rickhouse visible from inside and outside, a 50‑gallon fermenter, a custom hybrid pot still with a column, and an 800‑gallon pot still for larger runs. Under the direction of R&D Master Distiller Jarrad Gollihue, RD1 will conduct numerous unique wood‑finishing experiments and offer guests hands‑on barrel‑sampling opportunities.

Courtesy RD1 Spirits Lobby
Courtesy RD1 Spirits One of two private tasting rooms
Courtesy RD1 Spirits Exterior patio overlooking greenspace and a future concert venue at The Commons.
Courtesy RD1 Spirits Lobby and gift shop

“Congratulations to RD1 Spirits on today’s grand opening,” Governor Andy Beshear said during remarks at the Tuesday ribbon-cutting ceremony. “This is more than just a distillery. It’s a prime example of the type of opportunity bourbon tourism can offer communities across the Commonwealth. This is a tremendous addition to Lexington and our state’s bourbon industry.”

“We listened to our fans and their fascination with wood finishing,” said Mike Tetterton, CEO of RD1 Spirits. “By reimagining our original plans, we’ve created an experience unlike any other on the Bourbon Trail.”

Unique features include the “RD1 Forest,” an indoor experiential zone where guests walk among the trees while learning about forestry science, wood chemistry, the unique trees in RD1’s portfolio, and its finishing experiments.

“Bourbon’s ties to wood are undeniable,” said Mark Stoops, RD1 investor and advisor. “But, RD1 is taking nature’s force to another level with barrel finishing that leaves guests with eyes wide open to what else is out there.”

Upstairs, guests can thieve bourbon straight from the RD1 portfolio or experimental barrels, which will rotate every few months, giving repeat guests new opportunities to taste and or bottle a sample to take home. Guests can also reserve a lab appointment with Gollihue to dissect and "proof down" their barrel sample and fill it into a mini barrel for additional aging at home.

For private groups, an upstairs speakeasy offers an intimate lounge and large screens perfect for game day, celebrations, presentations, and tastings.

The distillery is open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Friday–Saturday and noon–6 p.m. Sunday. Guests can book tours, tastings, and appointments to visit R&D’s lab, as well as stop in and enjoy a bourbon bar, speakeasy lounge, gift shop, and wrap‑around patio overlooking The Commons’ future concert green.