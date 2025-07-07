Reinventing the Conference Room

As remote work and cross-time-zone collaboration become the norm, conference rooms have evolved from static meeting spots into dynamic, purpose-built hubs for communication and teamwork.

Modern meeting spaces are equipped with high-definition cameras, microphones, speakers, large interactive touchscreens and high-resolution monitors, and are designed to support seamless, secure collaboration. Strong Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities make it easy for participants to connect devices and share content in a setting that balances functionality with appealing design.

The shift to remote interaction during the pandemic only accelerated demand for these versatile, connected spaces, which continue to evolve with the introduction of new technology and a continued demand for hybrid work capabilities.

“2020-21 is when we started to see an explosion of hybrid conferencing because companies saw they could not bring employees back to the office,” said Alex Blanton, manager of audio and video services for 46Solutions, a Lexington-based company specializing in business IT services. “That sentiment has slowed a bit, but we see that companies want to be prepared for anything and to allow greater flexibility for their employees.”

× Expand The 46Solutions Lexington Green showroom features modern audio/visual technology designed to create tech-enabled meeting spaces that support seamless collaboration.

Also on display was an ultrawide interactive screen with a built-in Windows 11 PC. “There is a camera above it and an in-ceiling microphone array. This can act as an all-in-one conference room solution,” Blanton said. The extra-wide format fits more content horizontally, say for displaying Excel documents on one side and with a video call on the other. The screen can also display three portrait-style panels. All necessary IT infrastructure, including security patches, can be built in.

46Solutions includes Alltech and the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union among its clients, as well as AssuredPartners, a large insurance broker and independent agency with offices in the Hamburg area of Lexington. AssuredPartners needed an expert to design and implement a modern, user-friendly setup that supports both in-person and virtual collaboration.

“Technology is a big part of what we do,” said Bryan Raisor, agency president, in an online comment. “We wanted reliability and simplicity and to be able to ‘plug and play’ with a system. That was important to us and that is what 46Solutions implemented.”

While high prices initially deterred some companies, costs are becoming more competitive, Blanton said. Full deployment of the base system starts around $50,000, with the price increasing for larger display sizes and higher-resolution image quality. “We customize every display to each room to best fit the needs,” he said. “Two of our people can install this in a day. A larger display, such as 136 inches, takes two days to install. The biggest delay is getting product ordered and shipped.”

All boards are made in China and air freight shipping currently takes 30 to 40 days, said Blanton, with shipping by boat adding a couple of extra weeks. Blanton adds that so far tariffs are manageable, with manufacturers absorbing much of the cost.

AssuredPartners also included digital room schedulers outside each conference room so employees can quickly check availability. To reduce unwanted ambient noise in open cubicles, they also installed “pink noise” emitters, which distribute energy evenly across frequencies with a slight emphasis on lower tones for a deeper, more balanced sound than traditional white noise.

Barney Miller’s, located on Main Street in downtown Lexington, is known for building lavish home entertainment systems, but also has technology solutions that help upgrade business environments. “If a customer can imagine a tech scenario we’ve probably done it and can adapt to any need,” said owner Barney Miller, grandson of the company’s namesake founder. “As for conference rooms, we want to make sure they are easy to work in. That’s the key,” he said. In other words, if an IT person needs to be present to operate equipment in a conference room, then it’s overly complicated.

× Expand Conference room designed by Barney Miller's

“We want a single control system to overlay the room to handle audio, cameras, video, lighting or whatever,” Miller said. “We need to know how many people will use the room and in what ways. We ask, ‘what do you like best or least about your current setup, and how can we improve it?’”

George Castro, general manager and system programmer at Barney Miller’s, notes that small to midsized firms often use software platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams on their own devices, while larger enterprises install dedicated room-based units. Projectors have also largely been replaced by high-definition display monitors that perform well in any lighting.

Castro sees the future as a hybrid of complementary work environments, technology, and platforms. “That’s whether you have a dedicated office or multiple offices across the state or country or people working from home utilizing remote work functionality,” he said. “All this will be tied into some communications platform. It will change. We want to make sure a customer’s platform and base system are expandable and can grow with them.”

Miller’s conference room clients include University of Kentucky Extension offices, Kentucky Eagle, Clark Energy Cooperative and many more, including Alltech. “I worked on AV projects with Miller’s for 20 years,” said David Saier, head of Alltech’s AV services. “When Alltech built a new wing on our headquarters, we added eight beautiful conference rooms. We needed an elegant, reliable and robust custom solution for each room. Fast forward five years, and everything still works perfectly.”