Resilient Under Pressure

The shelf life of rubber, a versatile and flexible material used to seal a variety of products, is determined by how it is stored. Temperature, light, humidity and ozone affect its longevity. Under the right conditions, its life span is greatly increased.

Danette Wilder

Danette Wilder, president and CEO of SealingLife Technology, a Lexington-based manufacturing and distributing company that produces O-rings and gaskets, hopes her company continues to experience long-lasting endurance like the products she manufactures. “We were looking to create a company that focused on science and technology that would be around a long time,” she said.

Founded by Wilder in 2008, SealingLife designs, manufactures and assembles sealing devices and systems. It creates custom polymer-based materials, including thermoplastics and rubber, and converts them into parts primarily for the aerospace, energy, utility and sports apparel industries.

Similar to its rubber gaskets, SealingLife needs the right conditions to thrive, but the two pandemics — COVID-19 and systemic discrimination — are equally affecting its lifespan.

Wilder, a Detroit native who originally moved to Kentucky for a job with Toyota before founding SealingLife, was featured in a recent ProPublica article about the disproportionate impacts the pandemic has had on Black-owned businesses nationally and in exacerbating longstanding inequalities.

Wilder said SealingLife has lost approximately 60 percent of its revenue since COVID struck. One of its largest customers, Parker Hannifin, a Cleveland-based corporation specializing in motion and control technologies, stopped purchasing O-rings from Wilder’s company and started manufacturing them in-house. The company has also experienced a reduction in revenue with state and federal projects.

While the pandemic has had a crippling effect on many small businesses, Black-owned businesses have been disproportionately affected. A report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that between February and April 2020, 41 percent of Black entrepreneurs closed their businesses, as compared with 17 percent of white business owners.

Paycheck Protection Program loans reached only 20 percent of eligible firms in states with the highest densities of Black-owned firms, and in counties with the densest Black-owned business activity, coverage rates were typically lower than 20 percent. —Federal Reserve Bank of New York report

The report also revealed alarming gaps between Black- and white-owned businesses receiving monies from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). “These loans reached only 20 percent of eligible firms in states with the highest densities of Black-owned firms, and in counties with the densest Black-owned business activity, coverage rates were typically lower than 20 percent,” it said.

As a Black female engineer and business owner in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field, Wilder says she has felt these disparities, even prior to COVID, in her relations with peers in the industry, with clients and in seeking funding.

“This is not something that I asked for, but that I still must deal with as a business owner,” she said.

Although SealingLife received $500,000 in the U.S. SBA’s (Small Business Administration) and PPP programs, Wilder says it’s especially challenging for her to secure bank loans and contracts, demonstrate her capabilities and to network with others in her industry. “There is an inherently built-in discrimination,” she said.

Les Burd, owner of ElastoSeal, a Lexington- based corporation that fabricates and manufactures customized elastomer products, agrees with Wilder. Burd, who is white, said it’s difficult for a Black woman to start a business from ground zero in an industry historically run by white men. “No matter how bad we want equal footing, there are folks out there in the business world today who still would hold somebody back,” he said.

Most of the monies SealingLife generates comes from clients outside the state. Wilder said Kentucky is a tight-knit area and people often prefer to do business with individuals they know personally. She’s also had clients express they do not want to hire too many Black people or hire a Black receptionist to answer the phone for fear they will be perceived as a Black company. Wilder appreciates their candor but also finds it troubling.

Tom Wilmes Wilder, president and CEO of SealingLife Technology, inspects a shipment of materials at the company’s facility on Industry Drive.

“It’s good that I’m establishing relationships with my clients where they can be honest and open with me, but it’s bad from the standpoint that you have the audacity to say that to me,” she said. “It means you probably don’t value me.”

Terrence Woodley, owner and vice president of Seventh Sense Consulting, a northern Virginia-based company that provides IT support for federal agencies, said Wilder is talented, intelligent and capable but needs decision makers in the business realm to give her an opportunity. He also said the government may have to intervene, assess true value, and grant direct awards to minority-owned businesses.

Despite facing discrimination and gender bias, Wilder makes certain her company continuously evolves. Besides manufacturing rubber-related products, SealingLife also focuses on research and development, as well as testing and prototyping custom-made materials. Consulting with their clientele, they ensure customers understand the materials they are procuring and how to best utilize them.

SealingLife also offers supply chain management, warehousing space and for-hire logistics utilizing its fleet of dump trucks and semi-tractor trailers. Initially, the trucks were used for waste management services and supporting SealingLife’s manufacturing, but Wilder said she saw “a need to diversify, expand and get better use out of the trucks.”

The company’s vision also includes finding ways to integrate technology into its custom-made materials, allowing intelligent materials and parts to work in tandem and communicate information effectively.

Woodley, of Seventh Sense Consulting, first became acquainted with SealingLife through Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, a program designed to assist small businesses meet strategic goals and increase revenue. Woodley said he was impressed with SealingLife and its certification with ISO (International Organization for Standardization ) 9001:2015, one of the major accreditors for quality management, and its AS9100D certification, the standard certification for companies supplying products and services to aviation, defense and space industries with a concentration in aerospace.

“SealingLife played a vital part in developing our quality management system,” Woodley said. “They worked hand-in-hand with our administration and employees and built from the ground up, a top-of-the-line system.” Woodley said Wilder has excellent credentials and the ability to grow infrastructure.

Late last year, Wilder was named the Supplier of the Year by the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Wilder said the recognition is a testament of the quality of work she and her team provide. Wilder says she is motivated to fulfill her vision of creating a sustainable business in the areas of engineering and science while providing opportunities for her employees.

“Ultimately, I want to sustain my family and give back to the community,” she said.